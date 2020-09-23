Quantcast
Connect with us

Dr. Birx considering resignation because she’s ‘distressed’ by Trump’s COVID response: CNN

Published

30 mins ago

on

White House Coronavirus Task Force Response Coordinator Deborah Birx answers a reporter’s question during the coronavirus update briefing Saturday, April 4, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

CNN is reporting that Dr. Deborah Birx is “distressed” at the direction the White House coronavirus task force is taking and is weighing resigning from her position.

According to CNN’s sources, Birx has “confided to aides and friends that she has become so unhappy with what she sees as her diminished role as coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force that she is not certain how much longer she can serve in her position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Birx is particularly upset at President Donald Trump’s embrace of Dr. Scott Atlas, who has pushed for a strategy of “herd immunity” for the virus that experts say could leave millions of Americans dead.

“The President has found somebody who matches what he wants to believe,” said a source described as “close” to Birx. “There is no doubt that she feels that her role has been diminished.”

Trump in recent weeks has made Atlas the public face of his COVID-19 response by inviting him to media briefings on the pandemic, despite the fact that he’s a neuroradiologist who does not have any specific expertise in infectious diseases.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse hit with federal civil rights lawsuit as he awaits trial

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against Kyle Rittenhouse by four people, Wisconsin Public Radio reports. Rittenhouse is the Illinois teenager who killed two people and wounded another during protests in Kenosha.

The suit, filed by four people, claims Rittenhouse, militia groups, and other individuals violated their constitutional right to protest by using intimidation while inflicting emotional distress and physical harm.

"In our society, heavily armed groups of untrained men are free to possess ludicrous opinions about Hitler having admirable qualities, Black people being intellectually inferior to whites, or our government being controlled by Satan-worshipping pedophiles funded by a Jewish cabal," the complaint reads. "However, when these beliefs turn into a conspiracy to deprive the rest of us of our constitutional guarantees through threats, fear, assault, violence, and murder, then the actions and coordination of these right wing militias become the subject matter of our law."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mormon women urge Romney and Senate GOP to wait on Ginsburg replacement

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

The Mormon Women for Ethical Government are warning Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Senate Republicans to consider holding off on their push to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The group took to Facebook on Tuesday with a statement addressed to Senate Republicans as they shared their reaction to the Senate’s decision to expedite a vote for President Donald Trump’s upcoming Supreme Court nominee.

“We are disappointed by the rush to hold Supreme Court hearings in the midst of a highly contentious election,” the group said in a Facebook post. “While we respect the constitutional right of the president to nominate and the Senate to confirm, there is no constitutional requirement as to timing.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Al Sharpton blasts ‘grossly insufficient’ charges in Breonna Taylor killing

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

MSNBC host and civil rights advocate Al Sharpton slammed the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case on Wednesday.

Former officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment. But no other officers involved in the killing were indicted.

“I think it's grossly insufficient,” Sharpton said. “It does not deal with the fact that the life of Breonna Taylor was taken. It does not address her being a victim of being killed. The value of her life is not at all addressed in these charges.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE