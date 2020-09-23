Dr. Birx considering resignation because she’s ‘distressed’ by Trump’s COVID response: CNN

CNN is reporting that Dr. Deborah Birx is “distressed” at the direction the White House coronavirus task force is taking and is weighing resigning from her position.

According to CNN’s sources, Birx has “confided to aides and friends that she has become so unhappy with what she sees as her diminished role as coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force that she is not certain how much longer she can serve in her position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Birx is particularly upset at President Donald Trump’s embrace of Dr. Scott Atlas, who has pushed for a strategy of “herd immunity” for the virus that experts say could leave millions of Americans dead.

“The President has found somebody who matches what he wants to believe,” said a source described as “close” to Birx. “There is no doubt that she feels that her role has been diminished.”

Trump in recent weeks has made Atlas the public face of his COVID-19 response by inviting him to media briefings on the pandemic, despite the fact that he’s a neuroradiologist who does not have any specific expertise in infectious diseases.