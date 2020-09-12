Dr. Fauci says life won’t return to normal until deep into 2021
Buckle up for a long ride ahead.Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said Friday that normal times won’t replace America’s long coronavirus nightmare until deep into 2021, explaining that it will take months to widely administer a vaccine.The 79-year-old immunologist said he continues to expect a vaccine to be available by the beginning of 2021.“But by the time you mobilize the distribution of the vaccinations and you get the majority or more of the population vaccinated and protected, that’s likely not going to happen until the mid or end of 2021,” Fauci told MSN…
COVID-19
COVID-19 could have been in US as early as December: study
SAN JOSE, Calif. — New data from medical records in Los Angeles indicate COVID-19 may have been circulating in the United States even before China informed the World Health Organization of the first outbreak of the then-unidentified virus, according to researchers at UCLA and the University of Washington.In a study published Thursday in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, the team of nine researchers compared electronic medical records in the UCLA Health system from this winter to the previous five years and found an excess number of outpatient and emergency room visits with complaints o... (more…)
BUSTED: Trump administration caught interfering with CDC reports on the COVID-19 pandemic
The Trump administration interfered with scientific reports issued by the Centers for Disease Control, according to a bombshell report Politico published Friday evening.
"The health department’s politically appointed communications aides have demanded the right to review and seek changes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly scientific reports charting the progress of the coronavirus pandemic, in what officials characterized as an attempt to intimidate the reports’ authors and water down their communications to health professionals," Dan Diamond reported. "In some cases, emails from communications aides to CDC Director Robert Redfield and other senior officials openly complained that the agency’s reports would undermine President Donald Trump's optimistic messages about the outbreak, according to emails reviewed by POLITICO and three people familiar with the situation."
Trump should be prosecuted for ‘second-degree murder’ for downplaying COVID threat: ex-prosecutor
Speaking on SiriusXM's The Dean Obeidallah Show this Thursday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner thinks President Trump's recorded words to journalist Bob Woodward -- where he admitted that he was fully aware of deadly threat posed by corononavirus way back in February -- should get him a prison sentence.
"There are only two elements for second-degree murder. The first is you caused the death of another," Kirschner said.
"The second element is the intent element," which he said would "get tricky if we didn't have Trump's incriminating admissions." Kirschner added that in his opinion as a career prosecutor, Trump admitted to "conscious disregard" of the virus' threat, thus admitting to "second-degree murder" that he "must be held accountable" for.