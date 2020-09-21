Economist asks if ‘red state governors are getting their people killed to help Trump’
Economist Dean Baker, the cofounder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), feels he must ask if Trump-loving governors are putting their own citizens’ lives at risk to help President Donald Trump’s re-election bid.
In a new analysis posted at CEPR’s website, Baker notes that many red states have recently seen a spike in COVID-19 positivity rates, which he thinks suggests that they aren’t doing nearly as much testing as they should be.
“In states with high positive rates, governors have been less concerned about tracking the spread of the pandemic,” he writes. “This is a matter of life and death for tens of thousands of people, since if a person knows they are infected, they can take steps to protect their co-workers, friends, and family. If they don’t know, they will likely get many of these people infected as well.”
The upside for these governors is that, as Trump has repeatedly said, if they slow down testing, their total case numbers might look better.
“Nine of the ten states with the highest positive rates have Republican governors,” he writes. “The lone exception is Wisconsin, which has the highest positive rate. This could be the fault of its Democratic governor, Tony Evers, but the Republican controlled legislature may also a factor. The legislature has repeatedly taken steps to thwart Evers’ effort to contain the virus.”
Baker concludes that while “the sharp contrast, with blue states having very low positive rates, and red states having very rates, does not prove that Republican governors are deliberately restricting testing,” it should nonetheless “be the basis for some serious questioning of these governors.”
US closes in on 200,000 virus deaths, weeks before election
The United States edged close to registering 200,000 Covid-19 deaths on Monday, the latest grim milestone for the country just weeks before voters decide if President Donald Trump stays in office.
According to a rolling tally by Johns Hopkins University, 199,531 Americans have died and 6.8 million have been confirmed infected.
The US has had the world's highest official death toll for months, ahead of Brazil and India, with 136,895 and 87,882 deaths respectively.
Overall, the US accounts for four percent of the world's population and 20 percent of its coronavirus deaths, while its daily fatality rate relative to the overall population is four times greater than that of the European Union.
Tim Kaine takes fighting Trump’s court takeover off the table: ‘I’m asking Republicans to be true to their word’
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said on Monday that drastic measures to stop President Donald Trump's next Supreme Court nominee are off the table because he hopes Republicans will be "true to their word" by refusing to confirm a new justice in an election year.
During an interview with Kaine on MSNBC, host Hallie Jackson noted that some Democrats have suggested using impeachment and other legislative techniques to delay the replacement of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Kaine, however, said that his strategy is based on the "hope" that Republicans will keep their word.
"Would you support impeaching either President Trump or Attorney General Bill Barr as a way to essentially delay the Senate on a vote for the president's court nominee?" Jackson asked the Virginia Democrat.