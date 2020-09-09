Quantcast
Connect with us

Elizabeth Warren demands DeJoy resign or be removed after probe shows USPS ‘sabotage’ led to ‘potentially life-threatening’ medicine delays

Published

14 mins ago

on

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, photo by Gage Skidmore.

“We know Louis DeJoy is sabotaging the Postal Service—and our investigation reveals his scheming has slowed the delivery of mail-order prescription drugs, threatening health risks for millions of Americans during a pandemic.”

Mail delays caused by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service are endangering the health of millions of Americans by significantly slowing deliveries of life-saving prescription medications for diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and other serious ailments.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s according to new report (pdf) released Wednesday by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bob Casey (D-Penn.), whose investigation into mail-order prescription delays revealed that major pharmacies have experienced slowdowns in the delivery of medications since DeJoy—a Republican megadonor to President Donald Trump—took charge of the Postal Service in June.

“We know Louis DeJoy is sabotaging the Postal Service—and our investigation reveals his scheming has slowed the delivery of mail-order prescription drugs, threatening health risks for millions of Americans during a pandemic.”
—Sen. Elizabeth Warren

“We know Louis DeJoy is sabotaging the Postal Service—and our investigation reveals his scheming has slowed the delivery of mail-order prescription drugs, threatening health risks for millions of Americans during a pandemic,” Warren said in a statement. “Our report is more evidence that Louis DeJoy’s tenure has been a failure. He needs to resign and if he won’t, the Board of Governors must remove him.”

The senators’ probe examined the impact DeJoy’s mail service changes have had on five pharmacies—Cigna/Express Scripts, CVS Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance, UnitedHealth/Optum, and Humana—four of which are described as “heavily reliant” on the Postal Service for deliveries to patients. The report does not specify which pharmacies largely rely on USPS.

While the one pharmacy that depends mostly on private carriers for deliveries reported “not experiencing any unusual delays,” the other four pharmacies told Warren and Casey that they have “experienced an average increase in delivery time of approximately half a day or more relative to 2019 or early 2020.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This represents a significant delay, increasing delivery times by 18-32%,” the report notes. “In general, this meant that deliveries that would typically take 2-3 days were instead taking 3-4 days.”

The pharmacies stressed that many patients saw “much longer delays,” with some reporting “shipment delays of seven days or more.” One pharmacy said it has “seen an increase in the number of prescription orders taking significantly longer to deliver than our target time frames.”

“The number of orders taking over five days to deliver has risen dramatically since the onset of the pandemic,” the pharmacy told Warren and Casey. “We are currently seeing an increase in our calls, complaints, and reship requests due to concerns with receiving orders in a timely fashion and/or questions about USPS issues in general.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, at least 14 million Americans enrolled in either Medicare Part D or large employer plans used mail-order pharmacies for at least one prescription in 2018, and reliance on the USPS for medicine deliveries has only grown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Casey, ranking member of the Senate Aging Committee, said in a statement “the steps that this administration and Postmaster General DeJoy have taken to undermine the Postal Service have jeopardized the health and well-being of millions of Americans who rely on timely delivery of their prescriptions via the Postal Service.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This report shows what we have feared all along—that Postmaster DeJoy’s efforts are having real, potentially life-threatening, consequences for people that depend on the Postal Service,” said Casey. “The Postal Service Board of Governors must hold the Postmaster General accountable for this sabotage and Congress must provide emergency USPS funding.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Warren and Casey summarize their findings in a letter (pdf) sent Wednesday to the Trump-friendly USPS Board of Governors, which unanimously appointed DeJoy in May despite his numerous potential conflicts of interest and complete lack of experience working for the Postal Service.

Describing DeJoy’s mail changes as a grave threat to “families that rely on the Postal Service for the delivery of life-sustaining medications,” the senators call on the board to immediately reverse “any and all actions taken during Postmaster General DeJoy’s tenure that degrade or delay postal operations and the delivery of the mail.”

“These delays are unacceptable outcomes under any circumstances, but are made even worse by the ongoing pandemic,” Warren and Casey write. “The findings of our investigation reveal that your failure to fix the service delays caused by Postmaster General DeJoy represent an ongoing public health threat and a dereliction of your responsibility to the American public.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘There are tapes’: Kayleigh McEnany slammed for claiming Trump ‘never downplayed the virus’

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

On Wednesday, more details emerged about veteran/author Bob Woodward’s new book, “Rage,” which is based in part on a series of interviews with President Donald Trump from December 2019-July 2020 and is due out on September 15 — and one of the most damning revelations is that Trump, in February, acknowledged to Woodward how deadly COVID-19 was even when he was publicly claiming that it didn’t pose a major threat to the United States. On February 7, according to the book, Trump told Woodward, “This is deadly stuff.” And during a March 19 conversation, Trump told Woodward, “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Whistleblower: DHS altered intel on Russia and white supremacists to appease Trump

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Former acting chief of the Department of Homeland Security's intelligence branch, Brian Murphy, has filed a complaint alleging “attempted abuse of authority” along with possible violations of federal law by some of President Trump's top officials  in law enforcement and intelligence, according to ABC News.

Murphy says officials attempted to “censor or manipulate the intelligence information” connected to Russia’s interference in U.S. elections, as well as the threat posed by domestic white supremacy groups.

"Over the course of 24 pages, Murphy describes an environment in which senior officials – including former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, current acting Secretary Chad Wolf, and current Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli – scrambled to gather and prepare intelligence reports that aligned with President Donald Trump’s political message and public remarks," ABC News reports.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Former pool boy for the Falwells says they’re ‘relentlessly harassing’ him in wake of sex scandal

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Speaking to Fox News in an exclusive interview, the former pool boy for Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife Becki says that he was afraid for a long time that if he revealed the nature of his relationship with the powerful evangelical couple, they would come after him. Now he says that fear has become reality.

The Falwells befriended Granda when he was 20-years-old and working as a pool attendant at a 5-star Miami Beach hotel they were staying at. The relationship become sexual, with Granda reportedly engaging in sex acts with Becki Falwell as her husband watched -- an affair that was ongoing for years.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image