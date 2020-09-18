Emmy nominees in key categories
Here is a list of the nominees in key categories for the 72nd Emmy Awards, which will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.
HBO’s “Watchmen” — which is competing in the limited series categories — leads the way with 26 nominations.
Amazon hit comedy “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel” has 20 nominations.
On the drama side, dark crime thriller “Ozark” and family drama “Succession” earned 18 nominations each.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
“Better Call Saul”
“The Crown”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Killing Eve”
“The Mandalorian”
“Ozark”
“Stranger Things”
“Succession”
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“Dead to Me”
“The Good Place”
“Insecure”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”
“Schitt’s Creek”
“What We Do In The Shadows”
LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”
Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA
Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”
Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY
Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
Sterling K Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”
William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”
Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”
Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”
D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”
Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”
Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”
Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES
“Little Fires Everywhere”
“Mrs America”
“Unbelievable”
“Unorthodox”
“Watchmen”
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE
“American Son”
“Bad Education”
“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones”
“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend”
LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”
Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”
Paul Mescal, “Normal People”
Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”
Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”
LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Cate Blanchett, “Mrs America”
Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”
Regina King, “Watchmen”
Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”
Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”
Programs with most overall nominations:
“Watchmen” – 26
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – 20
“Succession” – 18
“Ozark” – 18
“The Mandalorian” – 15
“Schitt’s Creek” – 15
“Saturday Night Live” – 15
“The Crown” – 13
Top five platforms with most overall nominations:
Netflix: 160
HBO: 107
NBC: 47
ABC: 36
FX: 33
