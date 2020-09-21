Quantcast
Emmy winners in key categories

Published

2 hours ago

on

Emmys (Shuttersock)

Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 72nd Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

HBO’s “Watchmen” led the way with a total of 11 wins, including the prize for best limited series.

Cult favorite “Schitt’s Creek” cleaned up in the comedy awards, taking home a total of nine prizes, including four for creator and star Daniel Levy.

And among the dramas, “Succession” took home top honors for best series, best lead actor, best writing and best directing.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: “Succession”

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: “Schitt’s Creek”

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Zendaya, “Euphoria”

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Julia Garner, “Ozark”

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES: “Watchmen”

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Regina King, “Watchmen”

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Uzo Aduba, “Mrs America”

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE: “Bad Education”

© 2020 AFP


