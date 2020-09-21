Emmy winners in key categories
Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 72nd Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.
HBO’s “Watchmen” led the way with a total of 11 wins, including the prize for best limited series.
Cult favorite “Schitt’s Creek” cleaned up in the comedy awards, taking home a total of nine prizes, including four for creator and star Daniel Levy.
And among the dramas, “Succession” took home top honors for best series, best lead actor, best writing and best directing.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: “Succession”
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: “Schitt’s Creek”
LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Zendaya, “Euphoria”
SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Julia Garner, “Ozark”
LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES: “Watchmen”
LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”
LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Regina King, “Watchmen”
SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Uzo Aduba, “Mrs America”
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE: “Bad Education”
‘Maybe by the end of October’: Trump claims COVID-19 vaccine just weeks away
President Donald Trump predicted a vaccine would be available before the Nov. 3 election.
The president gave himself an A-plus on his response to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 200,000 in the U.S., and told "Fox & Friends" it would soon end.
"We're rounding the corner, with or without a vaccine," Trump said. "They a hate it when I say it, but that's the way it is. We're rounding the corner on the pandemic, and we've done a phenomenal job -- not just a good job. Other than public relations, but that's because I have fake news. You can't convince them of anything, they're a fake, but we have done -- on public relations, I give myself a D. On the job itself, we take an A-plus with the ventilators and now with the vaccines that are years ahead of schedule."
Trump tells Fox & Friends that RBG’s dying wish may be a hoax written by Adam Schiff
President Donald Trump on Monday told "Fox & Friends" that he believed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish may have been a "hoax" concocted by Democrats.
During the interview, the president was asked about Ginsburg saying that she did not want to be replaced until after the 2020 presidential election.
"I don't know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi," the president said. "I would be more inclined to the second."
As CNN fact checker Daniel Dale notes, Ginsburg's dying wish was "conveyed by the granddaughter."
Meet People of Praise: Here’s why this far-right cult shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the Supreme Court
This week, President Donald Trump is scheduled to announce his nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court—and one of the possible nominees is 48-year-old Amy Coney Barrett, a federal appellate judge. Trump has made it clear that he plans to nominate someone who is not only fiscally conservative, but a severe social conservative who would have no problem overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling of 1973. Barrett fits the bill, especially in light of her reported association with an extremist, predominantly Catholic group called People of Praise.