‘Everybody knows he’s a liar’: Biden smacks down Trump for claiming he wants socialized medicine

At Tuesday night’s debate, President Donald Trump tried to go after Joe Biden on health care by claiming that he agrees with Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “manifesto” on single-payer health care — even though Biden is on record saying that he prefers a public option and expansion of the Affordable Care Act.

“Everything he’s saying here is simply a lie — everybody knows he’s a liar,” said Biden, repeatedly reminding the audience that Trump has attacked the ACA and tried to destroy it.

“I guess you lost the left!” snapped Trump, in response to Biden articulating his preference for a public option.