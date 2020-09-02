Ex-FBI agent sounds the alarm after Trump’s DHS gets caught withholding new report on Russian election meddling

On Wednesday, former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa warned that the new reports of the Trump administration suppressing a report on Russian interference in the 2020 election is an indication the president is welcoming such interference again.

The Trump admin wants to obscure the parallels between its attacks on Biden and the narrative pushed by Russia (which is undoubtedly manifesting in its social media activity). Why? Exposure neutralizes its effectiveness…and Trump wants Russia’s help. Same as 2016. https://t.co/qovoUQQhnd — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

We also know that the -single largest group- Russia targeted in 2016 was African-Americans. Attempting to *suppress* the Democratic vote is as much of Russia’s strategy as affirmatively promoting Trump. No intelligence briefing means no window into how they are doing that now — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 2, 2020

In 2016, Russia infamously helped promote a number of narratives to hurt Hillary Clinton, and evidence indicates they hacked and stole data from Democrats to leak in embarrassing and strategic ways.

Now, according to recent reports, Russian-linked trolls are trying to promote false rumors about Joe Biden suffering from diminished cognitive capacity — but the Department of Homeland Security blocked the public release of a July report warning about the effort.