Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-Trump official explains why Pence aide should be trusted while White House assassinates her character

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office (Photo: Screen capture)

Former Donald Trump official Miles Taylor explained in a CNN.com editorial explaining why Olivia Troye should be trusted as she comes forward about what she witnessed during the coronavirus task force meetings with the president.

“She was on the [Covid-19] task force as some kind of lower-level person,” Trump said in response to questions about her allegations that his top priority was his appearance and not protecting Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point in her descriptions of a meeting, Troye was sitting next to Trump. She was the only White House officials to serve on the panel from the beginning.

Trump has tried to claim that he doesn’t know who she is, but with someone who sat in every meeting, who was known, by name, by Dr. Anthony Fauci and enough of a threat that the White House brought out a lieutenant general to try and discredit her.

Fauci told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes in an interview that Troye was a “good person” and he considered her an important part of the task force.

Tuesday, the excuse was that she was “fired” and had to be escorted from the building. The problem, of course, is that in days previously, the White House had passed around her resignation letter thanking everyone for the hard work they did with her. They can’t tout her resignation letter one minute and then claim she was fired the next. At the same time, when Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg came out to attack her, Troye posted a screen capture of a social media post she’d made showing the coin that he sent her thanking her for her service.

Taylor recalled “Kellogg … gushed to me earlier this year that Troye was a huge asset to the team and that they were lucky to have her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The attacks are a tactic that Trump’s team uses when anyone says anything negative about him. They never provide any proof that the accusations were false or outline the opposite of what was being said. They turn straight to character assassination and try to destroy the person’s life. People have been doxxed, swatted, bomb threats have been sent along with other death threats and attacks.

The Army had to provide personal security for Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman after he testified to Congress in a way that upset the president. Trump reportedly asked how he could prosecute his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey. Trump got Attorney General Bill Barr to try and block Michael Cohen’s Constitutional right to speak out against Trump publicly in a manner that the judge called “retaliatory.”

“Trump can’t dismiss the criticism as ‘fake news’ from anonymous sources. We aren’t hiding. We are named witnesses to Donald Trump’s unfitness for office,” wrote Taylor. “Troye in particular should be remembered. She had everything to lose and nothing to gain by standing up to the most powerful man in America.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full editorial at CNN.com.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Ted Cruz ripped for ‘legal sophistry’ for blocking resolution honoring RBG

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

The Republican conspiracy theory that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg did not actually have dying with to have the winner of the 2020 election choose her replace on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Ginsburg dictated in a statement released by her granddaughter, Clara Spera.

But there's a right-wing conspiracy theory that the quote is not accurate, thus giving Republicans freedom to ignore her wish.

On Monday afternoon, the conspiracy theory was pushed by President Donald Trump.

"It just sounds to me like it would be somebody else" -- Trump is still ludicrously insisting that RBG's final wish is somehow a forgery pic.twitter.com/CWJOq1pxT0

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN host uses Fox News doctor’s own words against him after he accuses Biden of taking amphetamine

Published

39 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and his allies seem to realize that they've dug themselves a hole in attacking former Vice President Joe Biden as mentally unfit. With expectations so low, a Biden win in the first debates are almost assured, even with a Fox News host.

In a discussion Tuesday, Trump began to pivot away from his non-stop advertising attacking Biden's cognitive abilities and instead claim Biden is a "professional" who knows what he's doing.

"Maybe that would work if the president himself had not been saying this about Biden on repeat for the entirety of the campaign," said CNN host Brianna Keilar.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republicans ruthlessly reshaped America to hold onto power — can Dems do the same thing to save it?

Published

45 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

In the power grab to fill the Supreme Court seat announced the same evening as the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Mitch McConnell didn’t do anything new. The GOP has a long history of playing hardball power politics.

In the late 19th century, Republicans added four states (Nevada, Colorado, North Dakota, and South Dakota) purely to gain eight new Republican senators, a trick Democrats could duplicate today by bringing statehood to Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico (and maybe even Guam).

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE