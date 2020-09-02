‘Exact Definition of racism’: Bill Barr blasted for ‘open white supremacy’ after remarks on police shootings of Black men

Attorney General Bill Barr is under fire for what many are calling his racist remarks related to police shootings of Black men. Barr appeared on CNN Wednesday evening and made highly controversial and often false comments about race.

Among the most controversial, Barr said there are cases where Black people are treated differently in the justice system, but, “I don’t think that’s necessarily racism.”

Barr also insisted that it’s “very rare for an unarmed African American to be shot by a white police officer.”

He added that it’s a “false narrative” that the “police are on an epidemic of shooting unarmed Black men,” “I don’t think [racism] is as common as as some people suggest,” and “If anything’s been baked in [to the system] it’s a bias toward non-discrimination.” That last remarks left many wondering what he meant.

.@realdonaldtrump and AG Bill Barr stoke racism and their policies are the bedrock of systemic racism in our society. Yet, magically, they think it’s a “false narrative.” pic.twitter.com/ZNKm1Eb4LB — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) September 2, 2020

Barr also insisted that systemic racism does not exist in U.S. police departments.

WATCH: Barr absurdly argues that there is no systemic racism in our criminal justice system and “if anything” there is “a bias to non-discrimination.” And goes on to say racism is “not as common as people suggest.” A truly remarkable commitment to denying reality. pic.twitter.com/GkQkA4lzKs — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) September 2, 2020

AG Barr says its not racist… to be racist https://t.co/3dP6Qa7kVF — Sam Karimzadeh (@KarimzadehSam) September 2, 2020

Barr was decimated on social media.

Barr on @cnn giving a master class in what racism is and isn’t. No wonder the country is in the state its in. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 2, 2020

George Orwell, 1984:

– WAR IS PEACE.

– FREEDOM IS SLAVERY.

– IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH. Rudy Giuliani, 2018:

– TRUTH ISN’T TRUTH Bill Barr, 2020:

– RACISM ISN’T RACISM https://t.co/LeCCdcDF49 — Richard Hine (@richardhine) September 2, 2020

BARR: “There appears to be a phenomenon in the country where African-Americans feel that they’re treated, when they’re stopped by police, frequently, as suspects before they are treated as citizens. I don’t think that that necessarily reflects some deep-seated racism.” — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) September 2, 2020

AG Bill Barr is a blatant liar. We have data: Black people are killed by US police at a rate 3x higher than white people killed by US police. Training is clearly not the answer for police who don’t see the humanity of Black people. https://t.co/3PpNM9fvZo — KD (@Fly_Sistah) September 2, 2020

You didn’t need to watch Barr’s interview with Wolf Blitzer to know he’s a racist. — Matt Rogers (@Politidope) September 2, 2020

Ugh. Watching now. Barr is the poster child for white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/PwHAuhIG1X — Laura Whitfield (@writerwhitfield) September 2, 2020

Bill Barr does not believe in systemic racism…. Three years ago, an officer was filmed beating up a handcuffed Black man. Now, he’s the police chief. https://t.co/HGb0mVgmk2 — Gale Turner Strong (@GaleTStrong) September 2, 2020

This is open white supremacy. Bill Barr cannot execute his job at DOJ if he openly espouses Black people are prone to criminality. He’s turned this Wolf Blitzer interview into racist propaganda https://t.co/J5kej8igbP — (@exavierpope) September 2, 2020

Rich people are treated differently but that’s not privilege. Bill Barr is the poster boy for racism, misogyny & corruption. https://t.co/80kqZdrVQq — Miriam (@Gr82BUs) September 2, 2020

AG Bill Barr must explain this statement. If Black men are treated differently and it isn’t racism, what is it? Every Black person deserves an explanation. Now. — audubon (@audubon3514) September 2, 2020

Let me break it down. When Bill Barr said “black people are treated differently but it’s not necessarily racism,” what he meant was black people are treated differently bc black people deserve to be treated differently. He’s saying black people are criminals and we deserve it — Kanova (@kanova) September 2, 2020

Barr is full on White Supremacy.. — akmk (@akmk) September 2, 2020

“Yes there’s racism but it’s not because of racism.” – Bill Barr https://t.co/J1arwWAu68 — Pablo Roa (@_PabloRoa) September 2, 2020