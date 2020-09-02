Quantcast
‘Exact Definition of racism’: Bill Barr blasted for ‘open white supremacy’ after remarks on police shootings of Black men

Published

3 mins ago

on

William Barr (Screen Shot)

Attorney General Bill Barr is under fire for what many are calling his racist remarks related to police shootings of Black men. Barr appeared on CNN Wednesday evening and made highly controversial and often false comments about race.

Among the most controversial, Barr said there are cases where Black people are treated differently in the justice system, but, “I don’t think that’s necessarily racism.”

Barr also insisted that it’s “very rare for an unarmed African American to be shot by a white police officer.”

He added that it’s a “false narrative” that the “police are on an epidemic of shooting unarmed Black men,” “I don’t think [racism] is as common as as some people suggest,” and “If anything’s been baked in [to the system] it’s a bias toward non-discrimination.” That last remarks left many wondering what he meant.

Barr also insisted that systemic racism does not exist in U.S. police departments.

Barr was decimated on social media.

