Face masks with a gun pocket is the new right-wing couture

The latest in right-wing couture is a coronavirus mask with a pocket for your handgun.

While some open-carry holders prefer a safe holster on their hip or a hidden ankle strap, a new fashion statement is upon gun-lovers. The gun pocket on your face mask can help show people that you not only believe the coronavirus is real and care about others, but you’re also willing to shoot anyone who bothers you about it.

While bullets may not block COVID-19, putting a weapon that close to your head certainly can show the world you’re not afraid to die.

The pocket also allows a wearer to choose whatever fabric they wish, for those seeking stylish options like a Trump campaign logo, NRA seal or camouflage for quick stops before a hunting trip.

See the photos below: