Family of UK teenager sues US diplomat’s wife who killed him in car crash, fled Britain
The family of a United Kingdom teenager filed a wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday against Anne Sacoolas and her husband, U.S. diplomat Jonathan Sacoolas, in U.S. federal court.Anne Sacoolas was criminally charged with 19-year-old Harry Dunn’s death in Britain in December 2019, but had left the country months earlier and has refused to return. So Dunn’s family took the legal fight to Virginia, where the Sacoolas family now lives.Anne Sacoolas has admitted to killing Dunn on Aug. 27, 2019, when she was driving her SUV on the wrong side of the street outside a Royal Air Force base where Jonathan w…
US revokes visas for 1,000 Chinese under Trump order
Washington (AFP) - The United States has revoked visas of more than 1,000 Chinese students and researchers under an order by President Donald Trump that accused some of them of espionage, the State Department said Wednesday.Trump, in a May 29 proclamation as tensions rose with Beijing on multiple fronts, declared that some Chinese nationals officially in the United States for study have stolen intellectual property and helped modernize China's military.The State Department, offering its first figures on the effects of Trump's order, said that more than 1,000 visas have been revoked since it be... (more…)
World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 years: index
Global animal, bird and fish populations have plummeted more than two-thirds in less than 50 years due to rampant over-consumption, experts said Thursday in a stark warning to save nature in order to save ourselves.
Human activity has severely degraded three quarters of all land and 40 percent of Earth's oceans, and our quickening destruction of nature is likely to have untold consequences on our health and livelihoods.
The Living Planet Index, which tracks more than 4,000 species of vertebrates, warned that increasing deforestation and agricultural expansion were the key drivers behind a 68 percent average decline in populations between 1970 and 2016.
‘Magical force’: Woodward book reveals ‘beautiful’ Trump-Kim letters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un deployed flattery and florid prose in the letters that forged his diplomatic courtship of Donald Trump, according to a new book on the US president.
The pair's personal relationship has been a key driver of diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang, veering from mutual insults and threats of war to a declaration of love from Trump.
"Rage" by Washington Post investigative journalist Bob Woodward unveils 25 letters the pair exchanged, in which Kim uses over-the-top wording as he fawns over Trump while they formed a most unusual friendship.
Addressing Trump as "Your Excellency", Kim's letters are filled with flattering language and personal comments, according to transcripts released by CNN.