Family of US police shooting victim settles civil case
The family of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed in a police shooting in her own home, have settled their civil case with the US city of Louisville for substantial compensation and promises of reforms, media reported Tuesday.
The family’s lawyers and the mayor’s office said they would hold a press conference later in the day to announce a major development in a case that has become emblematic of a nationwide wave of protest against police brutality and racism led by the Black Lives Matter movement.
They will announce a deal that encompasses a “significant dollar amount” and promises of reforms for local law enforcement, lawyer Sam Aguiar, who represents Taylor’s mother, told the local television station WLKY. He declined to give further details.
The agreement signals an end to the civil proceedings but not to the criminal investigation, which has yet to lead to any charges, six months after Taylor’s death.
Taylor, 26, was killed on March 13 when three plainclothes police officers executing a “no knock” search warrant burst into her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky late at night.
Taylor’s boyfriend, who was in bed with her, grabbed a gun and exchanged fire with the officers. He later said he thought they were criminals.
The officers, who had not activated their body cameras as required, shot Taylor eight times, killing her. A police sergeant was also wounded.
The three said they had announced themselves before entering. They later filed an after-action report that was found to be rife with errors.
Taylor’s family filed a civil complaint in April seeking redress, claiming that the search warrant was in error and that the officers had fired blindly and without due diligence.
One of the three officers, Brett Hankison, has since been fired, and the other two were suspended. The city has also banned “no knock” warrants.
But none of the officers has been charged, which has fueled daily anti-racism protests in Louisville for weeks.
Armed militia members, claiming to want to prevent acts of vandalism, have also been present, notably on the sidelines of a famous horse race, the Kentucky Derby on September 5.
Fox News Judge Andrew Napolitano countersues after lawsuit accuses him of sexually assaulting a child
Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano, a former judge, this week sued a man who has accused him of sexual abuse.
In a lawsuit filed last week, Charles Corbishley of South Carolina claimed that Napolitano forced him to perform oral sex in the 1980s.
The incident was said to have occurred at a New Jersey home while Napolitano was presiding over Corbishley's criminal case.
“At this moment, Plaintiff was paralyzed with fear," the lawsuit for the plaintiff states, detailing the alleged abuse. "He wanted desperately to stop Defendant Napolitano’s sexual assault, but he was terrified about what Judge Napolitano would do to him if he resisted or fought back."
Bob Woodward does the unthinkable
Bob Woodward is the most conventional of conventional reporters. He is very good at gaining access and gathering facts, but like most members of the Washington press corps, he nearly always avoids thinking through the ramifications of what he finds, even if the evidence, which he reliably piles high, demands that he think it through.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
The legendary reporter was on “60 Minutes” Sunday to talk about his new book, Rage. It reveals for the first time that the president knew in February how deadly the new coronavirus was going to be—that it’s airborne and worse than the flu—but did everything in his power to prevent the public from understanding it fully. That would have been enough to warrant an interview with Scott Pelley. Then Woodward did something to my knowledge he’s never done, nor have too many in Washington.
Tenants sue to block paying rent until ‘dangerous living conditions’ at Kushner-owned apartments are fixed: report
A lawsuit was filed this Tuesday by a group of tenants accusing Jaren Kushner's property management company of illegally collecting rent and "creating dangerous living conditions" by failing to maintain working fire sprinkler systems in four New York City apartment buildings, CNN reports.
The tenants want rent payments suspended until the problems in the "Kushner Villages" complex are resolved.
"I'm more concerned about a fire starting now than I used to be," said Daniel Porvin, who is a plaintiff in the lawsuit. "The sprinkler in the hallway is outside my unit. They're not even capped. They're an open pipe. There's no water in the pipes."