‘Fanatic’ Bill Barr believes he’s saving America by giving Trump unlimited powers: Republican DOJ vet

Published

2 hours ago

on

Attorney General William Barr (screengrab)

A Republican veteran of the United States Department of Justice is warning that Attorney General Bill Barr is a “fanatic” who believes he’s on a holy crusade to save the country from secularist forces of darkness.

Donald Ayer, the former deputy attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, writes in The Atlantic that Barr believes that America has been led astray from its founding vision ever since the cultural upheaval in the 1960s, and he’s made it his personal mission to restore it to its proper path no matter the cost to American institutions.

“The Founders, according to Barr, believed that national success depended on America remaining a pious Christian nation, in which the worst inclinations of the citizenry would be constrained by obedience to God-given eternal values,” he writes. “That reality, he tells us, also substantially persisted until the late 20th century, when a combination of forces conspired to severely undermine it.”

Ayer says that Barr’s worldview in this regard is even more alarming when coupled with his view that American presidents should have untrammeled powers.

Specifically, he cites a 2018 memo written by Barr that argues the president “alone is the Executive Branch” who possesses “all Federal law enforcement power, and hence prosecutorial discretion,” which includes decisions about whether to prosecute his personal friends and foes.

Ayer completely rejects these assertions as ahistorical — and urges Americans to realize that “Barr’s devious campaign to restore his twisted vision of our history poses a grave threat to America as we know it.”

Read the whole analysis here.

