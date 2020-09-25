Fauci to FDA: ‘I got your back’ on COVID-19 vaccine safety standards
ATLANTA — The federal government’s top infectious disease official attempted to reassure the public Thursday that he’ll support safety standards set by federal officials for any COVID-19 vaccines and their work won’t be swayed by politics.“If (U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials) come and say this is the way we should do it, I’ve got your back on that,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an online discussion organized by Emory University.The remarks came in response to a question from Dr. Sanjay Gupta, an associate Emory University professor and CNN medical correspondent who moderated the discu…
Minnesota priest who says COVID-19 is a scam told to halt such preaching
MINNEAPOLIS — A Twin Cities priest who had preached that COVID-19 was a man-made scam has been told by the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis to refrain from talking about such matters from the pulpit.The Rev. Robert Altier had delivered a 20-minute sermon Sept. 6, claiming COVID-19 was concocted in laboratories in the United States and China and that it was a “lie” that tens of thousands of people are dying from it. A YouTube version of the sermon has been viewed more than 412,000 times.At the time, the archdiocese said Altier’s sermon was “under review.” Earlier this week, Archbishop Be... (more…)
Wall Street terrified Trump’s election threats will trigger ‘social unrest’: report
On Thursday, Politico reported that Wall Street bankers are prepared to adapt based on whoever wins the White House in November — but that the potential prospect of President Donald Trump refusing to accept an election loss is raising serious alarm.
"Wall Street can deal with whoever wins the presidential election this fall. What investors can’t stomach — and are increasingly nervous about — is a rapid descent into banana republic-style chaos, in which the result is either unclear for months or President Donald Trump loses but refuses to leave office," reported Ben White. "Though Trump has repeatedly complained about the potential for widespread voter fraud — despite multiple studies suggesting such fraud is extremely rare — his latest warning came against a backdrop of rising angst nationwide about a polarizing fall."