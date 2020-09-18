Quantcast
FBI chief on a ‘collision course’ with Trump because he’s too smart to ignore facts: Andrew McCabe

14 mins ago

Andrew McCabe (Screen capure)

Speaking on CNN this Friday, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe pushed back on President Trump’s recent claim that China poses a bigger threat to the U.S. election than Russia does —  a claim that is picking up steam amongst Trump administration officials.

According to McCabe, Trump’s assessment is “to be expected,” adding that current FBI Director Christopher Wray’s opposite assessment is a sign that he’ll “probably be in conflict with this president.”

When asked by CNN anchor Brianna Keilar why the Trump administration is focused on China over Russia, McCabe said it’s because they “don’t like the narrative that Russia is doing in 2020 the same thing that they did in 2016.”

Watch the full segment below:


