FBI gets involved as QAnon follower sends death threats to Florida parents and teachers over masks

Published

1 min ago

on

Damaris Allen commented on a friends Facebook post about students wearing face masks in school, but when a woman chimed in with an angry comment, things got out of control, WFLA reports.

“She kept saying that she was going to make sure we never worked again, and that everyone knew what sickos we were and that she had her arsenal ready and that she was basically going to get rid of us at any cost,” said Allen.

Florida’s Hillsborough County Classroom Teachers Association says the same woman made threatening comments on their Facebook page before she was blocked.

“She was accusing the whole union, all teachers of being pedophiles,” HCTA Executive Director Stephanie Baxter-Jenkins said. “Obviously for teachers that is a particularly offensive and problematic allegation given they are around children all of the time.”

The woman, who used the screen name “Elena AQ,”  was identified as Elena Luyo of Tampa by local news reports. According to WFLA, Luyo denied that she was issuing threats, but admitted she uses strong language sometimes on social media. She then reiterated her opposition to face masks.

“There is no science backing it up. They represent a collective communist society. It’s a representation of China. I mean the masks come from China,” Luyo said.

“They admitted in their member only group that they snuck into our group like dirty little weasels,” she added.

Luyo claimed that the tension started when several teacher infiltrated a Facebook group she belonged to that is anti-mask. But Allen says she has no idea what Luyo is talking about.

Watch News Channel 8’s report on the story below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

NC Elections Board warns voters of ‘felony’ charges if they follow Trump’s ‘illegal’ advice to vote twice

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Voters in North Carolina could face felony charges if they vote twice as President Donald Trump's has advised them to do.

While speaking to supporters in Wilmington, NC on Wednesday, the president suggested that voters should cast mail-in ballots and then also vote at their local precincts.

"So, send it in early and then go and vote," the president said.

In a statement released on Thursday, NC Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell warned voters not to follow the president's instructions.

"It is illegal to vote twice in an election," the statement said, noting that the crime is a Class I felony.

Breaking Banner

Senators demand Trump impose sanctions on Russia amid new reports of election interference

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that Democratic senators are calling on President Donald Trump to impose a new round of sanctions on Russia following reports of a new scheme to undermine the 2020 presidential election.

“Congress has mandated a broad range of sanctions tools, and it is long past time for the administration to send a direct message to President [Vladimir] Putin: the U.S. will respond immediately and forcefully to continuing election interference,” said the letter, written by Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Ron Wyden (D-OR).

2020 Election

Experts: Trump may have ‘committed a felony’ by telling supporters to commit voter fraud

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr defended President Donald Trump urging supporters to illegally vote twice in North Carolina even as a top Democratic lawyer argued that his comments constituted a "felony."

Trump traveled to North Carolina on Wednesday, where he told supporters to test the voting system by casting a mail ballot and then voting in person on Election Day, which The New York Times noted is an "act that constitutes the kind of voter fraud the president has railed against."

