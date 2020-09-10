Federal court smacks down Trump’s order to exclude undocumented immigrants from congressional representation
A three-judge panel unanimously ruled President Donald Trump’s order to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census for purposes of determining congressional representation is unlawful. Trump had ordered that Congress not include undocumented immigrants in its counts when determining congressional districts. The Commerce Dept. is in charge of the Census.
Not including the approximately 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. would dramatically alter the number of seats in the House of Representatives and reduce federal funds sent back to some states.
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, according to The Hill, on Thursday ruled “that Trump’s executive memorandum violates the executive branch’s ‘constitutional responsibility to count the whole number of persons in each State and to apportion members of the House of Representatives among the States according to their respective numbers.'”
The panel includes two Republican-appointed judges.
On July 21 Trump issued an order falsely claiming the “Constitution does not specifically define which persons must be included in the apportionment base.”
“Although the Constitution requires the ‘persons in each State, excluding Indians not taxed,’ to be enumerated in the census, that requirement has never been understood to include in the apportionment base every individual physically present within a State’s boundaries at the time of the census,” the order wrongly claimed.
COVID-19
NFL player among fraudsters accused of stealing $70 million in pandemic aid
Scammers have stolen $70 million from a program supporting US businesses hurt by the coronavirus downturn, leading to charges against dozens of people including an NFL player, the Justice Department said on Thursday.
Brian C. Rabbitt, an acting assistant attorney general for the criminal division, told reporters that 57 people had been charged with attempting -- successfully in many cases -- to get hold of more than $175 million from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Only some of that amount was actually taken, however, and the government has recovered about $30 million.
2020 Election
Wisconsin blocked from mailing absentee ballots by conservative-controlled state Supreme Court: report
There is new uncertainty over how Wisconsin will conduct its 2020 election after a new ruling by the state's conservative-controlled highest court.
"The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily suspended the mailing of absentee ballots for November's presidential election as the court weighs whether to place the Green Party presidential ticket on the ballot," the Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday.
Latest Headlines
Citigroup’s Jane Fraser first woman to break Wall Street’s glass ceiling
Citigroup's Jane Fraser will become the first woman to lead a major Wall Street firm after the banking giant on Thursday picked her as its next chief executive.
Fraser is set to take over the top job in February, replacing Michael Corbat who will retire.
Her appointment was touted on social media for shattering Wall Street's glass ceiling and comes amid intensifying focus on the need to diversify American corporate leadership in the aftermath of the "Me Too" movement on workplace equity and mass protests in the US for racial justice.
"Jane Fraser's appointment is an historic moment for women," Texas Democratic Representative Al Green said on Twitter. "But we still have a way to go to achieve diversity & inclusion that captures the whole of our nation."