Feds charge Amazon finance manager with insider trading
SEATTLE — The federal Securities and Exchange Commission filed suit Monday against an Amazon finance manager who allegedly leaked confidential company information to family members, allowing them to earn nearly $1.4 million by trading based on insider tips.Bothell resident Laksha Bohra, a former manager in Amazon’s Tax Division; her husband, Viky Bohra; and father-in-law Gotham Bohra, have agreed to pay back the stock gains, as well as another $1.2 million in penalties and interest.The U.S. attorney simultaneously filed criminal charges against Viky Bohra. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’…
Eric Trump bitterly attacks ‘disgusting’ NYT reporters who exposed his dad’s massive business losses
Eric Trump appeared on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to bitterly complain about the way his father is being treated by the Internal Revenue Service and the New York Times.
During the appearance, President Donald Trump's second-oldest son attacked the New York Times' explosive reporting on the president avoiding paying federal income tax by reporting massive losses.
Among other things, Trump complained that the article on the president's taxes was too long and detailed, which he said meant it must have been part of a coordinated political attack.
"They've been writing that article for three months and they wanted it to drop the morning before the debate!" he said. "These are disgusting people!"
Trump aides in chaos over tax story because the president has kept them in the dark: NYT’s Haberman
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Tuesday morning, the New York Times' Maggie Haberman said that aides to Donald Trump have no idea how to defend the president against allegations made in an explosive Times' report on his failure to pay taxes because he refuses to talk to them about it.
Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, Haberman was asked about the mood in the White House since the bombshell report broke Sunday night -- just days before the president appears with Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden in a nationally televised debate.
Experts: Bill Barr is violating DOJ norms with political actions so close to the election
Veteran attorneys are shocked by Attorney General William Barr's intervention in November's election on behalf of President Donald Trump.
The Department of Justice has declassified or disclosed sensitive materials related to the prosecution of Michael Flynn, a Senate investigation into the Russia probe and the investigation of discarded absentee ballots in Pennsylvania -- which set off alarms among legal experts, reported Politico.
“These actions are not typical,” said William Jeffress, who served as former President Richard Nixon's defense attorney after he left the White House. “Tradition is that politically sensitive actions by DOJ go dark at least 60 days before an election.”