Fewer than 1 in 10 Americans have great confidence in Trump to confirm vaccine effectiveness
The Republican Party’s own base of voters is not buying what President Donald Trump is selling when it comes to his promise to deliver an effective COVID-19 vaccine quickly.
According to a recent survey conducted by ABC News and Ipsos, only 9% of Americans “have a great deal of confidence in Trump to confirm vaccine effectiveness,” ABC News reported.
An additional 18% said that they had a “good amount” of confidence that a COVID-19 vaccine might be effective under a Trump administration.
Trump personally vouching for a vaccine leaves 69% of voters without confidence in the treatment.
When asked if they would take a “safe and effective coronavirus vaccine,” only 64% of respondents said they would likely get it. That’s a 10-point decrease from May, a drop which ABC News noted is almost entirely driven by Republican respondents.
Read the entire report from ABC News.
2020 Election
White House official nailed by CNN’s Tapper about Trump’s taxes after he whines Biden won’t release his court picks
Attempting to defuse accusations of hypocrisy over the rush to replace Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff complained that former Vice President Joe Biden has yet to release nominees he would consider for the high court, only to have CNN's Jake Tapper confront him about Donald Trump's taxes.
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," Marc Short tried to brush aside accusations that Republicans are hypocrites when it comes to voting on Supreme Court nominees in an election year when he stepped in it by attacking Biden.
"We still haven't seen a list from Joe Biden," Short told the CNN host. "We welcome a list from Joe Biden who would show the American people here's who I would appoint to the Supreme Court. But as far as the politics of it, I think the American people wanted Donald Trump to be in a position to make these nominations, and it's his obligation to do so."
2020 Election
‘You don’t see any hypocrisy?’ Chris Wallace filets Tom Cotton by replaying his Merrick Garland speech
Fox News host Chris Wallace accused Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) of hypocrisy on Sunday after he vowed to push forward with a vote to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in an election year.
"Why the rush to judgement?" Wallace asked Cotton after the senator promised a swift vote on President Donald Trump's eventual nominee.
"We're not going to rush," Cotton insisted. "We not going to skip steps. We're going to move forward without delay."
Wallace reminded Cotton that President Barack Obama named Judge Merrick Garland as his nominee after Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016.
2020 Election
‘We ought to be mourning’: Fox News guest reprimands anchor over attack on ‘comrade’ AOC
Michigan state Rep. Karen Whitsett (D) pushed back against Fox News host Pete Hegseth on Sunday after he attacked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in the aftermath of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
"Comrade Cortez firing up her base in the wake of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death," Hegseth announced to kick off the Fox & Friends segment. "The New York socialist telling supporters they need to back Biden now more than ever."
"Karen, I will start with you," the Fox News host continued. "Comrade Cortez says let this moment radicalize you. Is that what this should do for Democrats?"