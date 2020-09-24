Quantcast
Connect with us

Financial company calculates Joe Biden policies will create 7.4 million more jobs than Trump and the GOP if elected

Published

1 min ago

on

Joe Biden and Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

The Financial services company Moody’s Analytics did an analysis of economic strength under both presidential candidates and found that Vice President Joe Biden is more likely to bring about a better economy than President Donald Trump if elected.

According to an analysis of the “wide range of proposals to change the tax code, government spending, and other economic policies,” Moodys found that Biden would generate 7.4 million more jobs than Trump and the GOP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Center on Budget fellow Jared Bernstein cited the data showing, “the economic outlook is weakest under the scenario in which Trump and the Republicans sweep Congress and fully adopt their economic agenda.”

Bernstein explained it is because the GOP mostly cuts taxes and will never get to full employment. Moody’s estimates that Trump and the GOP would hit 5 percent unemployment in 2025 and stop there.

Moody’s looked at four scenarios, the top two being if Biden wins but the Senate remains GOP and the House is run by Democrats and if Trump wins with the Senate as GOP and House as Democrats. The worst economic outlook by far comes from if Trump wins and the GOP controls the House and the Senate.

See the charts from Bernstein below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Conservative columnist says Trump could be ‘in for a rude awakening’ in the first presidential debate

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

The first of three presidential debates is scheduled for this Tuesday, September 29 and will be moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace, who leans conservative but is by no means one of President Donald Trump’s mindless sycophants. Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, can both expect some hardball questions from the Fox News host.

Conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin laid out how there are many issues on which Trump is vulnerable, suggesting questions on everything from the U.S. Supreme Court to health care.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘The cake is baked’: GOP pollster thinks Trump needs a miraculous debate performance to save his campaign

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden by an average of around seven points, according to polling averages at both Real Clear Politics and FiveThirtyEight.

While the president believes he's still in position to make a comeback, one Republican pollster who spoke with the Washington Post offered a much more dire assessment of the state of the race.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham forced to go on Fox News and beg for campaign cash: ‘I am being killed’

Published

46 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

Recent polls revealed that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is neck and neck with his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison

"The survey from Quinnipiac University found Graham and Harrison both drawing 48 percent support from likely voters in South Carolina, with just 3 percent saying they are not sure who they are going to vote for on Nov. 3," reported the Post and Courier last week.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE