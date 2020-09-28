Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Financial knucklehead’ Trump owes the public six key answers on his tax schemes: columnist

Published

9 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking to reporters outside the White House (screengrab)

On Monday, writing for The Daily Beast, columnist Martin Sheil outlined six of the critical questions raised by the New York Times bombshell report about President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

“The financial predicament that the Times outlines in regard to financial knucklehead Trump is only one of many questions that require some serious answers as the presidential election nears,” wrote Sheil.

ADVERTISEMENT

For one thing, wrote Sheil, is there tax fraud or bank fraud hidden in these documents? And will the Manhattan DA’s investigation, which is also seeking these tax returns, be affected by the new information? “Proving criminal tax fraud requires documenting overt actions on the part of the tax fraudster, for example maintaining a double or triple set of books, setting up a phony shell company to act as a conduit for corrupt payments, or participating in a fictitious invoice scheme to disguise personal expenses as valid business deductions. There’s no proof of any of that yet, although we do have Michael Cohen’s comment that Trump kept two sets of books.”

For another thing, he wrote, what is the importance of Trump trying to block the subpoenas of his financial records from Mazars? “Mazars likely possesses documentation of Trump directives and communications relative to how he wanted his tax returns and financial statements prepared. The accountant’s work files are traditionally a treasure trove of evidence of intent (mens rea, in the argot) with regard to the client taxpayer. It is worth noting that the accountant’s work files were devastating when introduced into evidence during the Paul Manafort criminal tax trial.”

Additionally, will Trump be undone by his boasts about how he uses depreciation of his assets to reduce his tax burden? “The assets being depreciated on annual tax returns are the same assets being used by Trump in loan applications to banks for the purpose of obtaining more financing to procure such assets as golf courses, commercial real estate, and prospective NFL teams. Has Trump maintained consistency with regard to reporting the same cost ‘basis’ of each of these assets on his loan applications as reflected on his tax return depreciation schedules? How about on his applications for insurance coverage? What about with regard to his property tax declarations? Surely Trump wouldn’t take any short cuts on property taxes, which go to fund our first responders!”

Another question, wrote Sheil, is how all of this will affect the House’s investigation into the president’s finances. “Given the many questions surrounding the colossal refund that Trump received emanating from an audit and the wrangling over whether Trump will be liable to repay this refund to the tune of $100 million, Ways and Means — which has oversight responsibility of the annual presidential audit — seems more than justified in pursuit of its IRS subpoena in light of the NYT report.”

And finally, there is the issue of whether Trump’s liabilities make him vulnerable to manipulation by foreign powers and other actors contrary to U.S. interests.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When we avoid paying our just taxes, the society we get is the one we deserve,” concluded Sheil. “Paying one’s fair share of taxes isn’t just for the ‘little people,’ Mr. Trump. You will soon find that out.”

You can read more here (requires subscription).


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Financial knucklehead’ Trump owes the public six key answers on his tax schemes: columnist

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

On Monday, writing for The Daily Beast, columnist Martin Sheil outlined six of the critical questions raised by the New York Times bombshell report about President Donald Trump's tax returns.

"The financial predicament that the Times outlines in regard to financial knucklehead Trump is only one of many questions that require some serious answers as the presidential election nears," wrote Sheil.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Trump administration caught by NYT downplaying COVID risks of reopening schools

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Yet another bombshell exposé on the Trump administration ignoring its own scientists was published online on Monday evening.

"Top White House officials pressured the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this summer to play down the risk of sending children back to school, a strikingly political intervention in one of the most sensitive public health debates of the pandemic," The New York Times reported. "As part of their behind-the-scenes effort, White House officials also tried to circumvent the C.D.C. in a search for alternate data showing that the pandemic was weakening and posed little danger to children."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fox News layoffs at their ‘Brain Room’ described as ‘virtual frontal lobotomy’: report

Published

36 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Fox News is expected to be even less connected to reality after a recent round of layoffs, according to a new report by The Daily Beast.

"he recent mass layoffs at Fox News—an estimated body count of around 70, amounting to a little less than 3 percent of the cable channel’s workforce—signal what current and former employees describe as the purposeful devaluing of fact-based journalism in favor of right-wing opinion, race-baiting, and conspiracy-mongering at the top-rated, Donald Trump-friendly cable outlet," Diana Falzone and Lloyd Grove reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE