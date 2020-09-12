Fire at Florida stadium known as ‘The Swamp’

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the University of Florida caught fire on Saturday.

The 88,000-seat stadium is home to the Florida Gators and is nicknamed “The Swamp.”

“According to Gainesville Fire Rescue crews, the fire is out, and there were no injuries or structural damage reported,” WCJB-TV reported Saturday. “The fire was on the third level and official say the field was not affected.”

The fire at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was from a maintenance tractor. The fire is now out and there is no structural damage to the facility. https://t.co/SdWqxrpnld — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) September 12, 2020

GFD seems to be entering the second level via fire ladder. pic.twitter.com/jKQDW4L1d0 — Doves Cry Too (@dovescrytoo) September 12, 2020