Fire at Florida stadium known as ‘The Swamp’

Published

1 min ago

on

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium burning (screengrab)

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the University of Florida caught fire on Saturday.

The 88,000-seat stadium is home to the Florida Gators and is nicknamed “The Swamp.”

“According to Gainesville Fire Rescue crews, the fire is out, and there were no injuries or structural damage reported,” WCJB-TV reported Saturday. “The fire was on the third level and official say the field was not affected.”

2020 Election

CNN airs shocking video of no social distancing and few masks at Trump rally in Nevada

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 12, 2020

By

Trump supporters are refusing to social distance while waiting to enter a rally in Nevada and few are wearing masks, CNN reported Saturday.

"Happening right now, people packed in lines in the Reno area to see the president speak this evening, they are waiting to enter his rally which actually doesn't get underway for the next five hours or so," Ana Cabrera reported.

"This is a rally, of course, he has not cancelled or postponed despite -- not just the risk of the coronavirus spreading -- but also a local air quality alert due to the raging wildfires across much of the west right now," she reported.

Breaking Banner

Oregon sheriff’s deputy placed on leave for falsely blaming Antifa for starting forest fires

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 12, 2020

By

One sheriff's deputy has been placed on leave after blaming Antifa for Oregon's forest fires.

"A Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputy seen in a viral video making what the sheriff’s office is calling 'inappropriate statements,' while on duty has been placed on administrative leave, the agency announced Saturday," The Oregonian reports.

2020 Election

Desperate Trump gambling on Nevada as Electoral College path to victory shrinks: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is scheduled to fly to Nevada on Saturday afternoon for a weekend in Nevada, with an evening event in Reno and Sunday events in Las Vegas.

"As the clock ticks down to Election Day, President Donald Trump is spending valuable time this weekend in Nevada — a state he lost in 2016, but that his campaign sees as a critical part of a backup path to re-election, as his current electoral odds continue to shrink in states he won narrowly that year," NBC News reported Saturday.

