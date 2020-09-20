Fired Parkland cops may be reinstated — because of an omission in paperwork
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The future of the three deputies who were fired for their failures in the Parkland school massacre may come down to a key phrase left off investigative paperwork: “Under penalty of perjury, I declare that I have read the foregoing document and that the facts in it are true.”Under Florida law, internal affairs investigators must swear, among other things, that they’ve read reports about officers in their entirety and that the forms are accurate. But the version of the oath that the Broward Sheriff’s Office used on its forms over the past decade omitted that one line — an…
Trump says he has approved an Oracle deal for TikTok
US President Donald Trump said he has approved a deal, at least in concept, between Oracle and ByteDance, the China-based operator of social media app TikTok, though the specific details have not been revealed and much may still remain unresolved.While Trump told reporters on Saturday the deal he approved met his demands for user data security, it was unclear whether ByteDance would retain majority ownership over the popular video-based social media platform.US mega-retailer Walmart would also be part of the agreement."I have given the deal my blessing. If they get it done, that's great, if th... (more…)
California may need more fire to fix its wildfire problem
WASHINGTON — California is supposed to burn.Before settlers populated the region in the 1800s, about 5 to 12% of the land that now makes up the Golden State caught fire each year — more than has burned so far in 2020, the most destructive year in modern history. Some of the historic fires were caused by lightning and others were set by Native Americans as a land-management tool, but they mostly burned with low intensity and touched much of the state with great regularity.But after more than a century of aggressive fire suppression, California’s vegetation has grown much denser than the fire-ad... (more…)
Iran says US ‘isolated’ as world powers dismiss sanctions
Tehran (AFP) - Iran said Sunday its arch-foe the United States was "isolated" after a US unilateral declaration that UN sanctions are back in force against the Islamic republic was dismissed by other major powers.The Trump administration said the so-called "snapback" of the sanctions was in effect and threatened to "impose consequences" on any UN member state that fails to comply."The United States is very, very isolated in its claims," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said. "The whole world is saying nothing has changed."The sanctions in question were lifted in 2015 when Ir... (more…)