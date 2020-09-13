Quantcast
Connect with us

Fires, fear and guns on America’s wild West Coast

Published

2 hours ago

on

Matt Watts stands guard outside his house after the fire swept through -- AFP

“This is just stuff. We’re gonna move on from it,” says Margi Wyatt, holding back tears as she stares at her burned-out mobile home destroyed by one of the fires raging through the US state of Oregon.

The 70-year-old fled 30 miles (50 kilometers) from her home to Estacada in Portland’s southeast as the huge and still-uncontained Riverside Fire raced through.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blaze devastated the mobile home site, located on a wooded hill next to a road. All the properties in Wyatt’s row were destroyed — but homes just ten yards (ten meters) away were left unscathed.

It is one of scores of infernos ravaging that have burnt through a record 5 million acres (2 million hectares) and left at least 27 people dead.

With smoke still rising from the hill, she and her husband Marcelino Maceda have come back to sift through the remains and pick up anything that may have escaped the flames.

But there’s little left in the ashes. Among the belongings they find is a partially melted watch, a blackened bracelet and a ring.

“The police just told us to grab our things and go,” Wyatt said as the flames neared. “I gathered what I could in 20 minutes — cash, important papers, jewellery.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Everything else, she says, is in the blackened remains of her home, which they moved into just two years ago.

But Wyatt — a retired caregiver — said she was glad that at least no-one was hurt, but adds: “I don’t want to come back. These are plastic houses. Our next move is a stick house.”

– Guns and robberies –

Luckier residents moved back in as soon as the evacuation order was lifted, and much of the site was occupied again on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six miles to the north, a dense pall of smoke smothered the centre of Estacada. Some of the city’s 3,500 inhabitants have returned despite the acrid air and are patrolling in cars to prevent robberies.

Matt Watts, semi-automatic rifle in hand and pistol in his belt, is standing watch at his property to keep potential pillagers at bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hear nothing but looters and arsons on the radio (scanner), I did not feel in fear of my house catching fire so I decided to hang around and protect it,” Watts says.

“I hope to be a deterrent for somebody that means harm.”

He says he has heard shots at night and seen cars with licence plates from other states, which make him suspicious.

ADVERTISEMENT

For days rumours have spread that radical leftists have been lighting fires in Oregon — false information that was debunked by the local branch of the FBI.

But James, 29, says the robberies are a reality — and that he has lost about $15,000 worth of property, stolen from his workshop between Tuesday and Saturday.

“We had our Dune racer stolen. I’ve had a whole bunch of construction tools stolen. My motorcycle, the most recent thing we found out today, my motorcycle’s gone out of the shop. Yeah, just a lot of different tools really.”

He co-ordinates with his neighbours and they “come out at different times just to keep a watch on each other’s houses but outside of that we just had to monitor our cameras,” James says, pointing to images of the robbers.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘There has to be retribution’: Trump openly endorses extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcement

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 13, 2020

By

Discussing the recent police killing of a self-described anti-fascist suspected of fatally shooting a far-right activist in Portland, Oregon, President Donald Trump openly endorsed extrajudicial executions in a Fox News interview Saturday, declaring that "there has to be retribution."

"I put out, 'When are you going to go get him?' And the U.S. Marshals went in to get him," the president told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, referring to Michael Forest Reinoehl. "This guy was a violent criminal, and the U.S. Marshals killed him. And I'll tell you something—that's the way it has to be. There has to be retribution."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Why Amazon tried to thwart Portland’s historic facial recognition ban

Published

37 mins ago

on

September 13, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the city council of Portland, Ore. unanimously voted to ban city and private use of facial recognition technology — a measure that Amazon, which manufactures that technology, worked vigorously behind the scenes to thwart.

This article first appeared in Salon.

The ban on private uses of the technology will go into effect on New Year's Day 2021, while the city ban goes into effect immediately, according to The Oregonian. Although the ban will not extend to individuals who privately use facial recognition technology — such as, for instance, someone using their FaceID feature on their iPhone — business will no longer be allowed to collect, use or store facial recognition information gathered in areas open to the general public. Other cities have implemented less restrictive bans by prohibiting use of the technology by police departments and local government agencies.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump placing re-election hopes on religious group that rejected him in 2016: report

Published

44 mins ago

on

September 13, 2020

By

According to a report in Politico, Donald Trump's re-election campaign is attempting to woo members of the Church of Latter-day Saints this campaign cycle after they roundly rejected him in 2016.

Faced with an Electoral College numbers game that currently does not favor him, the president needs to lockdown Utah and hang onto Arizona --two states with large Mormon populations.

As the report notes, in 2016 "Mormons rejected Donald Trump in numbers unheard of for a Republican nominee — viewing the thrice-married, immigrant-bashing Republican as an affront to their values."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image