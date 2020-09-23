‘Five-alarm fire’: Expert warns that he’s ‘never been more worried about American democracy’
One of the top elections experts in the country has just issued a “five alarm fire” warning: “time to wake up.”
Richard L. Hasen, better known as “Rick,” says “I’ve never been more worried about American democracy than I am right now.” Hasen is a law professor at the University of California, Irvine School of Law and was a founding co-editor at Election Law Journal.
Professor Hasen has a Master’s and PhD degree in political science and also has a Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD), but may be best know for his writings at ElectionLawBlog.
“If we are lucky enough, the election will not be close, and we will avoid this election meltdown only to start panicking again in the run-up to 2024. But if it is close, all bets are off,” Hasen writes at Slate.
Hasen points to a two-pronged attack being waged by Trump.
The first is to try to reduce turnout, including the return of mail-in ballots – which he calls “not a particularly strong” argument.
The “second play…is far more worrisome.”
“The idea is to throw so much muck into the process and cast so much doubt on who is the actual winner in one of those swing states because of supposed massive voter fraud and uncertainty about the rules for absentee ballots that some other actor besides the voter will decide the winner of the election,” Hasen warns. “That could be the RBG-less Supreme Court resolving a dispute over a group of ballots. Indeed, on Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence suggested that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement needs to be seated, possibly without so much as a hearing, in order to decide ‘election issues [that] may come before the Supreme Court in the days following the election,’ including questions involving ‘universal unsolicited mail’ and states ‘extending the deadline” for ballot receipt.'”
“The president has been laying the groundwork for these claims for months, and just Tuesday his son, Donald Trump Jr., baselessly suggested that Democrats will ‘add millions of fraudulent ballots that can cancel your vote and overturn the election.’ (The video remains up on Facebook even though it contains blatant election disinformation. Facebook has added a label to the post, however,)” Hasen adds.
He concludes, “if another body tries to overturn the will of the people in voting for president, there will be protests in the streets, with the potential for violence.”
Read Hasen’s entire piece here.
2020 Election
Hillary Clinton says Democrats should frame fight for Supreme Court seat around health care
Democrats should amp up the political messaging on health care access in the fight for the next Supreme Court pick, former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton said in a conversation that aired Wednesday as part of the 2020 Texas Tribune Festival.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the high court, died last week due to complications from cancer. Republicans, including U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, both of Texas, have signaled support for Trump quickly appointing her successor. Democrats have argued that the seat shouldn’t be filled so close to an election, especially since Republicans refused to hold a vote on former President Barack Obama’s nominee in 2016.
2020 Election
Another shoe drops: Divisive Supreme Court fight upends another must-win senate race for a vulnerable Republican
North Carolina is among the swing states that reporters will be keeping an especially close eye on between now and November 3. Polls have been showing a close presidential race in North Carolina, which is also where incumbent GOP Sen. Thom Tillis and his Democratic challenger, Cal Cunningham, are battling for a U.S. Senate seat. And North Carolina's U.S. Senate race, according to Associated Press reporter Gary D. Robertson, has become even more intense following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 18.
2020 Election
Texas Republicans sue to stop Gov. Greg Abbott’s extension of early voting period during the pandemic
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is facing a lawsuit over his extension of early voting for the November election from prominent members of his own party — including state party Chair Allen West, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and members of the Texas Legislature.
In July, Abbott added six days to the early voting period, moving the start date up to Oct. 13 from Oct. 19, citing the coronavirus pandemic. In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday with the state Supreme Court, Abbott's intraparty critics say the move defied election law that requires early voting to start on the 17th day before the election.