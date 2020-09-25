Five former Trump officials explain why they are endorsing Joe Biden for president
Five former officials for President Donald Trump’s administration announced their intent to endorse Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as they laid out the alarming reasons why they have chosen to do so.
According to Newsweek, retired Air Force General Paul Selva, retired Admiral Paul Zukunft, former State Department official Virginia Bennett, Patrick Carrick, and former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Deputy Associate Administrator Mario Caraballo all appeared on the endorsement.
As the former officials expressed concern for the direction of America, they noted how the pandemic has shed light on a number of the president’s inadequate leadership.
“The next president will inherit a nation—and a world—in turmoil,” the endorsement said. “The current president has demonstrated he is not equal to the enormous responsibilities of his office; he cannot rise to meet challenges large or small.”
They also highlighted the characteristics they believe the next president should possess as they placed an emphasis on “principled, wise, and responsible leadership.”
“We love our country. Unfortunately, we also fear for it. The COVID-19 pandemic has proven America needs principled, wise, and responsible leadership. America needs a President who understands, as President Harry S. Truman said, that ‘the buck stops here,’” the endorsement said.
The latest from Trump administration officials to endorse Biden have joined a long list of others who have also embraced the Democratic nominee. Most recently, Olivia Troye, a former White House Coronavirus Task Force member and aide for Vice President Mike Pence, was featured in an anti-Trump ad where she confirmed details about the Trump administration’s leadership, or lack thereof, at the beginning of the pandemic.
Troye issued a warning to the American public as she insisted the president is only focused on his own “fanfare.
“He’s not actually looking out for you,” Troye said. “He’s not looking out for these people. He’s not looking out for them. He just wants you in that audience so he can have the camera shot of, you know, his fanfare and the people around him. But the truth is, he’s putting those lives at risk.”
During an NBC News interview, Troye explained how difficult it is to rely on facts and scientific data with a president who disregards both.
“It’s very hard when you’re trying to actually base things on facts and science and on the data to have a president that wasn’t focused on that,” she said. “He was really focused on public image, messaging and it was really more about, you know, his personal agenda than really the agenda that the task force had at hand, which was how are we going to save and protect Americans.”
2020 Election
Trump’s Latino roundtable spirals off the rails as he questions Biden’s brainpower after ranting ‘I’m like a wall’
President Donald Trump held a roundtable to discuss issues of importance to Latino voters in Doral, Florida on Friday, but it quickly went off the rails as the president attacked Democratic rival Joe Biden's mental acuity.
During the discussion, the president babbled about the border wall that he still hasn't finished building after nearly four years in office.
"I'll tell you what, I'm like a wall," Trump said. "You know we're building a wall on the southern border it's almost complete. But I'm like a wall. between the American dream -- I'll say this because it sounds nice but it's true -- I'm like a wall between the American dream and chaos and then a horror show, a horror show, it would be very bad it would be very bad."
2020 Election
Trump’s got his Supreme Court coup lined up — and Republicans will back his play
As I've watched the Trump era unfold, I have generally assumed that most elected Republicans were just cowards who hoped the Democrats would save them from the unpleasantness of reining Trump in. They could let the Democrats get rid of Trump in 2020 and then, after the smoke had cleared and his followers had licked their wounds and moved on, they could pretend that everything that had happened was all Trump's fault. They could then return to playing the role of moral arbiters and upright patriots, which they spent years selling to the public, and hope that nobody remembered what sniveling invertebrates they really are.
2020 Election
Maine voters lash out at ‘flip-flopping’ Susan Collins as her election hopes crumble: ‘She’s just playing a game’
According to in-depth interviews with Maine voters, Sen. Susan Collins (R) has a lot of damage control to do in her home state if she has any hope of hanging on to her seat on November 3rd.
With Collins trailing in the polls to Democrat Sara Gideon, Politico dispatched Kathryn Miles to the state to interview voters and what she found was an assortment of voters who have become disenchanted with the formerly popular senator -- mainly due to her bowing to the whims of Donald Trump.