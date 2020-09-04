Quantcast
Florida bars health officials from releasing info on COVID infection rates in schools

Published

1 min ago

on

Health officials in Florida are barred from releasing data about new coronavirus infections in schools due to privacy rules, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

“The number of students and school staff who are infected — or whether infections are being transmitted in classrooms ― will no longer be released by health officials, Dr. Raul Pino, the state’s health officer in Orange County, said at a Thursday briefing,” reports the Sentinel.

The move is a stark turnaround from earlier this week, when Pino shared case numbers and the schools the cases emerged in.


