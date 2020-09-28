Florida invoking ‘Red Flag law’ to seize Brad Parscale’s guns after shocking incident with his wife

On Monday, the Miami Herald reported that police are moving to seize former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale’s firearms, following an explosive incident at his property in which he allegedly struck his wife and threatened self-harm to authorities.

“Fort Lauderdale police are moving to take away 10 firearms from President Donald Trump’s former reelection campaign manager, one day after he was involuntarily committed to the hospital because his wife told police he had threatened to commit suicide and was acting ‘irate’ with a loaded weapon,” reported Charles Rabin and David Smile.

“In order to confiscate Brad Parscale’s weapons, Fort Lauderdale police must petition the court under the state’s Red Flag law, which was adopted in the aftermath of the Valentine’s Day 2018 mass shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,” said the report.