Florida invoking ‘Red Flag law’ to seize Brad Parscale’s guns after shocking incident with his wife

Published

2 mins ago

on

Donald Trump reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale (Twitter)

On Monday, the Miami Herald reported that police are moving to seize former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale’s firearms, following an explosive incident at his property in which he allegedly struck his wife and threatened self-harm to authorities.

“Fort Lauderdale police are moving to take away 10 firearms from President Donald Trump’s former reelection campaign manager, one day after he was involuntarily committed to the hospital because his wife told police he had threatened to commit suicide and was acting ‘irate’ with a loaded weapon,” reported Charles Rabin and David Smile.

“In order to confiscate Brad Parscale’s weapons, Fort Lauderdale police must petition the court under the state’s Red Flag law, which was adopted in the aftermath of the Valentine’s Day 2018 mass shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,” said the report.


2020 Election

Trump’s Supreme Court gambit is backfiring in Pennsylvania: NYT analysis

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

On Monday, per The New York Times, new polling came out in a critical swing state — and threw serious doubt on President Donald Trump's gamble to rush to fill a Supreme Court vacancy ahead of the election.

"On Saturday, Mr. Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the court seat and immediately flew to Pennsylvania to whip up support that night, speaking before a giant screen with the words 'FILL THAT SEAT!'" reported Trip Gabriel and Isabella Grullón Paz. "But that prospect — which the Trump campaign is counting on to shift the election dynamic away from the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic — has not reset the race there. On the contrary, 51 percent of voters in the passionately divided battleground state said they trusted Mr. Biden more to pick the next justice, whereas 44 percent said that about Mr. Trump."

2020 Election

‘The Biggest Loser’: Trump’s taxes show just how much his supporters are bamboozled

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Donald Trump's seemingly immovable approval numbers are a testament, above all other things, to the power of racism, and the way that 40 to 42% of Americans will stand by their man, no matter how bad things get, so long as he keeps hating the same people they hate. But that legendary floor of his — he has almost never dropped below 40%, or risen above 45% — is also a testament to the power of narrative fiction, especially of the televised variety.

