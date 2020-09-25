Florida judge on Trump short list helped give GOP key legal win. Should she have recused?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Barbara Lagoa, the daughter of Cuban exiles in Miami who has rocketed onto the president’s short list for the U.S. Supreme Court, has earned a reputation as a conservative jurist with solid credentials who tends to side with business and government in her rulings and believes courts should stick to the plain meaning of the law.But perhaps the most divisive decision in her 15 years as a judge was voting as a new member of the federal appeals court in Atlanta, which recently handed the Republicans and President Donald Trump a political gift: Lagoa joined the majority in a 6-4…
Ted Cruz says Democrats are the real problem after Trump refuses to commit to a peaceful transition of power
WASHINGTON — With President Donald Trump continuing Thursday to call into question the integrity of the upcoming election, many Texas Republicans in Congress insisted that there would be a peaceful transition of power if Trump loses this November.
But most delivered their statements without mentioning or engaging with the president's comments.
Trump shocked many in the nation's capital on Wednesday when he declined to commit to a peaceful transition in the event his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, defeats him in November. He said he was worried about mail-in voting, repeating his oft-stated concern that it could lead to fraud. Multiple states have used mail-in voting for years without any sign of widespread fraud.
Florida Trump voter abandons the president after suffering ‘a terrifying case’ of COVID-19
President Trump must win Florida in 2020. Polls already give a slight edge to Joe Biden, and the recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could bring out even more voters. As the Los Angeles Times points out, the coronavirus pandemic began to eat away at Trump's popularity in the state sometime around June. To date, the virus has killed 13,800 people in Florida.
The Times tells the story of Priscilla Skalka, who voted for Trump in 2016, but now thinks he lacks what it takes to run the country.
"The pandemic has upended Skalka’s life, first with depression as it kept family away, then with a terrifying case of COVID-19 that put her in intensive care at a St. Petersburg hospital," the Times' Michael Finnegan writes. "She believes Trump failed to take the threat seriously early on."
Kayleigh McEnany is ‘clearing the way’ for Trump to claim victory before all the votes are counted: CNN
Analyzing the latest attempts by Donald Trump's White House to both sow chaos and undermine the legitimacy of the November 3rd election, CNN's Stephen Collinson wrote that press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is busy setting the stage for Trump to quickly claim victory before all the votes are counted.
With the president refusing to say he would peacefully hand over the reins of government should he lose and telling reporters, "we're going to have to see what happens," Collinson claimed McEnany is using her daily press conferences to spout lies and accusations that will later be used by the president if it is a close election.