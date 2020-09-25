Florida Republican under federal probe for spending
MIAMI — Federal authorities are investigating thousands of dollars in suspicious personal spending by former Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen on trips to Disney World, New York and other destinations, after the Miami Republican announced she was retiring in 2017, according to her defense attorney.Miami attorney Jeff Weiner said the Justice Department’s investigation into Ros-Lehtinen’s alleged spending of campaign money from her political action committee on personal trips lacks any basis for a criminal case.“There may have been mistakes made, but they were absolutely not criminal,” Weiner to…
Latest Headlines
Squad and Jackie Speier unveil resolution urging action to mitigate violence against female politicians
Five congresswomen—including the four progressive freshmen known collectively as the Squad—came together Thursday to introduce a House resolution urging the federal government to "adopt policies that promote women's political participation and mitigate violence against women in politics, in person and online, in the United States and abroad."
The resolution (pdf) recognizes that women are underrepresented in politics worldwide and violence against women in politics is a global phenomenon. It also highlights the findings of various reports from the past few years and calls for further research "to examine the extent and effects of such violence in the United States."
Latest Headlines
Parkland families will have to share no more than $300,000 in mass shooting lawsuit against school district
The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the school district where the Parkland mass shooting took place more than two years ago does not have to pay more than $300,000 in combined damages to the victims’ families.Attorneys for survivors and families of the 17 students and staff killed at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018 had asked the court to consider each gunshot as a separate incident, arguing that each plaintiff was entitled to receive $200,000, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.But the limit under Florida state law is $300,000, which the court said shou... (more…)
Latest Headlines
They promised Cubans entry into US — they allegedly tortured and extorted them instead
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Two men promised to smuggle Cuban migrants into the United States via Mexico, but instead they tortured and extorted their victims, prosecutors say.Reynaldo Marquez Crespo, 41, and Jancer Sergio Ramos Valdes, 33, both Cuban, face charges of alien smuggling and kidnapping in a South Florida federal court.Crespo and Valdez promised their victims safe passage across the Yucatan Straits, the body of water that separates Cuba from Mexico, on go-fast boats and then over land across Mexico to the United States border sometime during January 2019, according to court documents.B... (more…)