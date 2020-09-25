Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida Trump voter abandons the president after suffering ‘a terrifying case’ of COVID-19

Published

5 mins ago

on

Rep. Ron DeSantis shakes Donald Trump's hand at Florida rally (Photo: Facebook

President Trump must win Florida in 2020. Polls already give a slight edge to Joe Biden, and the recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg  could bring out even more voters. As the Los Angeles Times points out, the coronavirus pandemic began to eat away at Trump’s popularity in the state sometime around June. To date, the virus has killed 13,800 people in Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Times tells the story of Priscilla Skalka, who voted for Trump in 2016, but now thinks he lacks what it takes to run the country.

“The pandemic has upended Skalka’s life, first with depression as it kept family away, then with a terrifying case of COVID-19 that put her in intensive care at a St. Petersburg hospital,” the Times’ Michael Finnegan writes. “She believes Trump failed to take the threat seriously early on.”

Speaking to the Times, Republican strategist Alex Conant agrees that the politics of the pandemic hurt Trump in the state over the summer. “Florida is a very senior-heavy state, and seniors were more concerned, understandably, than other voters about the pandemic,” he said.

Additionally, Trump’s hostile and racially charged response to Hurricane Maria two years has given Biden an opening to go after people in the state with Puerto Rican heritage.

“It’s really kind of a serious issue for a lot of people,” said Thomas Eldon, a Democratic pollster in Florida. “They just want to live.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more over at The Los Angeles Times.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida Trump voter abandons the president after suffering ‘a terrifying case’ of COVID-19

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

President Trump must win Florida in 2020. Polls already give a slight edge to Joe Biden, and the recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg  could bring out even more voters. As the Los Angeles Times points out, the coronavirus pandemic began to eat away at Trump's popularity in the state sometime around June. To date, the virus has killed 13,800 people in Florida.

The Times tells the story of Priscilla Skalka, who voted for Trump in 2016, but now thinks he lacks what it takes to run the country.

"The pandemic has upended Skalka’s life, first with depression as it kept family away, then with a terrifying case of COVID-19 that put her in intensive care at a St. Petersburg hospital," the Times' Michael Finnegan writes. "She believes Trump failed to take the threat seriously early on."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Kayleigh McEnany is ‘clearing the way’ for Trump to claim victory before all the votes are counted: CNN

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

Analyzing the latest attempts by Donald Trump's White House to both sow chaos and undermine the legitimacy of the November 3rd election, CNN's Stephen Collinson wrote that press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is busy setting the stage for Trump to quickly claim victory before all the votes are counted.

With the president refusing to say he would peacefully hand over the reins of government should he lose and telling reporters, "we're going to have to see what happens," Collinson claimed McEnany is using her daily press conferences to spout lies and accusations that will later be used by the president if it is a close election.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Lindsey Graham slammed for declaring Supreme Court ‘will decide’ who wins the election

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is facing new outrage from voters across the country for yet another comment he made that’s causing concern.

Fresh off the heels of him promising – repeatedly – to not take up the nomination of any Supreme Court justice in an election year, and then reneging on that promise, remarks the embattled South Carolina Senator made on Fox News are being seen as a threat to the American democracy.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is facing new outrage from voters across the country for yet another comment he made that’s causing concern.

Fresh off the heels of him promising – repeatedly – to not take up the nomination of any Supreme Court justice in an election year, and then reneging on that promise, remarks the embattled South Carolina Senator made on Fox News are being seen as a threat to the American democracy.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE