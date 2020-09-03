For the second day in a row Trump tells voters to commit fraud – a felony – by voting twice
President Donald Trump for the second day in a row told voters to commit fraud. Voter fraud is a crime.
In a series of tweets Thursday morning Trump urged voters to “SIGN & MAIL IN your Ballot as EARLY as possible. On Election Day, or Early Voting go to your Polling Place to see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted). If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly. If it has not been Counted, VOTE (which is a citizen’s right to do).”
In his tweets Trump appeared to be trying to walk back his remarks from Wednesday, during which he instructed voters to commit a crime.
“They will vote and then they are going to have to check their vote by going to the poll and voting that way because if it tabulates then they won’t be able to do that,” Trump told a local Wilmington, North Carolina reporter Wednesday, furthering his attack on mail-in voting. “So, let them send it in and let them go vote.”
The president got it wrong, instructing voters to vote twice, which is a felony.
Some might say Trump’s remarks could be considered criminal solicitation, which is also a crime.
Here’s video:
“Send it in early and then go and vote… you can’t let them take your vote away.”
Donald Trump suggests postal voters in North Carolina vote twice – one by mail and once in person – to make sure their first vote counts.
Voting more than once in an election is illegal. pic.twitter.com/H3wtgnftLC
— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 3, 2020
Some states, by law, do not count – or even open – absentee or by-mail ballots until Election Day, others only after the polls have closed. So it would be easy for a voter to follow the President’s instructions, send in their ballot, then vote “twice,” since that ballot has not been registered, verified, or counted.
Trump could have told them that many states allow voters to check online to see if their mail-in ballot has been received. Going to the polls on Election Day to check only serves to add more confusion to the process, likely will not get the voter a proper response, and negates the reason Americans want to vote by mail: to avoid situstions where they might contract the coronavirus.
