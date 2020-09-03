Former GOP governor calls Trump a ‘bully’ — and endorses Biden

On Thursday, The Detroit News reported that former Gov. Rick Snyder (R-MI) announced he would be voting for Joe Biden in November — blasting President Donald Trump as a “bully.”

“As a proud nerd, I had to deal with bullies over many years,” wrote Snyder in an op-ed for the USA TODAY network. “It is tragedy watching our world suffer from one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Snyder is best known for being the governor who presided over the Flint water crisis, where thousands of people were exposed to lead after the city switched water supplies on the demand of state-appointed emergency managers.

“Other Michigan Republicans endorsing Biden include former Congressman Joe Schwarz, former Congressman Dave Trott, former Michigan Chamber of Commerce legal counsel Bob LaBrant, Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor and former state Reps. Doug Hart, Mikey Knight and David Maturen, according to Biden’s website,” said the report.