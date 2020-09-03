Quantcast
Connect with us

Former GOP governor calls Trump a ‘bully’ — and endorses Biden

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills, Arizona (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Thursday, The Detroit News reported that former Gov. Rick Snyder (R-MI) announced he would be voting for Joe Biden in November — blasting President Donald Trump as a “bully.”

“As a proud nerd, I had to deal with bullies over many years,” wrote Snyder in an op-ed for the USA TODAY network. “It is tragedy watching our world suffer from one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Snyder is best known for being the governor who presided over the Flint water crisis, where thousands of people were exposed to lead after the city switched water supplies on the demand of state-appointed emergency managers.

“Other Michigan Republicans endorsing Biden include former Congressman Joe Schwarz, former Congressman Dave Trott, former Michigan Chamber of Commerce legal counsel Bob LaBrant, Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor and former state Reps. Doug Hart, Mikey Knight and David Maturen, according to Biden’s website,” said the report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr believes the entire Black Lives Matter movement is ‘fundamentally illegitimate’: CNN’s Toobin

Published

9 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Thursday said that he believed Attorney General Bill Barr and other conservatives do not believe racism is a problem in the United States, despite ample evidence to the contrary.

While breaking down Barr's interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Toobin said that the Trump administration seems to believe that protests against police brutality were spawned by a mass delusion among Black Americans who believe they are unfairly targeted by law enforcement.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump and Barr looking to use anti-Mafia law to crack down on protesters

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump may attempt to crack down on Black Lives Matter protests wielding a legal weapon typically used against mob bosses.

The president and some of his top officials have signaled that they may use the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act to target Black Lives Matter and Antifa activists, although legal experts are highly dubious that law would apply in those cases, reported The Daily Beast.

“It was useful, and still is sometimes, at taking down genuine organized crime,” said former federal prosecutor Ken White. “The problem is that [RICO] sounds badass so people want to use it on everything. People basically use it like an angry emoji … I think 98 percent of the time it’s invoked, it’s more emotional or performative than it is substantive.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mental health experts explain why ‘fearful’ Trump supporters are still clinging to the president — despite his many failures

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

A looming question in today's political climate is:  Why do Donald Trump's devotees continue to support him despite the carnage of his well-documented failures?  Although we are in the middle of a deadly pandemic that is surging and not contained, Trump seems to maintain a base support of 35% to 40%.  What are the psychological factors that influence or underpin his supporters' attraction to him? And might this provide some perspective on how to change these supporters' minds?

Multiple psychological factors seem to influence and explain his supporters.  We have divided these factors into four major categories: Rebelliousness and Chaos; Shared Irrationality; Fear; and Safety and Order.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image