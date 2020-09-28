Former GOP governor slams Trump over ‘disturbing’ tax revelations — and throws his support behind Biden
On CNN Monday, former Pennsylvania Republican governor and inaugural Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge — one of many Republicans who has come out in endorsement of Joe Biden — reacted with outrage to the bombshell New York Times report that President Donald Trump has paid virtually no taxes and papered over financial losses for years.
“The fact that he has paid $750 annually in income tax is revealing of many, many things,” said Ridge. “Most of all, I think, it kind of reveals the lack of transparency, the lack of honesty, and his inability ultimately, I think, to connect with people who scramble, maybe two household incomes, scramble to pay $1,000 or two in taxes, and speaks to not only the lack of transparency but I think historically he’s shown a tremendous lack of empathy and appreciation for those people who struggle with limited income. He certainly doesn’t live the lifestyle of limited income, although he’s paying taxes as if he has limited income, and professes to be different, but he has no empathy and no transparency there. That’s probably more disturbing than anything else.”
“That’s why I brought it up,” said anchor John Berman. “Again, you grew up in Erie. Pennsylvania has a lot of cities like Erie, where people struggle to get by and people pay their taxes … the average tax filer pays $12,000 in taxes every year. It’s a lot different. I think people in Pennsylvania might look at this and say, this is a lot different than what we’re going through right now.”
“I don’t think anyone should be surprised with these revelations,” said Ridge. “This man wanted to be president, never served in the military but thought prisoners of war lacked courage. A man, early on, mocked a journalist and more importantly mocked a journalist with a disability. This is a man who showed absolutely no appreciation whatsoever for the religious, racial and social diversity of America and wanted to be president, and it’s been all downhill since then, and so is anybody surprised when we find out that he probably hasn’t paid any taxes at all? Why are we surprised?”
Asked why he endorses Biden, Ridge continued to tear into Trump: “He’s never appealed to the better angel of our natures. He hasn’t rallied our humanity around this scourge of Mother Nature. If he put a mask on and held a press conference saying, the fury of Mother Nature is going to be on us shortly, let’s work this out together, let’s wear masks, let’s do the social distancing. Leaders, leaders don’t cut ribbons. Leaders respond and react in time of crisis. This is the first crisis he had and he hasn’t led us through this at all.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Trump slammed as a ‘national security threat’ on CNN due to his massive debts
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Monday morning, former Donald Trump biographer Tim O'Brien called the president a "national security threat" due to the massive debt load he is currently carrying making his susceptible to foreign influence.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, the Bloomberg editor noted that he had seen some Trump tax returns before, but that the revelations in the bombshell New York Times report ka late Sunday revealed a president who would be a prime target for manipulation.
'First and foremost, I think the broad contours of what "the New York Times has puts numeric clothing on things we've known for a long time -- that he's a bad business man, that he routinely runs losses in his business, that he's a serial bankruptcy artist, and that he gorges on debt," O'Brien began. "It puts new clothing on some other very important issues around how much taxes he pays, where his current indebtedness might lead and I think what it means for policymaking, from the Oval Office."
Breaking Banner
Trump biographer explains why there was no mention of Russia or Michael Cohen in Trump tax bombshell
Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston has literally written the book on President Donald Trump and his finances. Trump's supporters have already gone after the report saying that it vindicated the president because there was no mention of Michael Cohen or Russia anywhere in the New York Times bombshell report.
Breitbart editor-at-large Joel Pollak celebrated the news and claimed, without evidence, that the taxes must have come illegally from the IRS. The personal tax returns did show, however, that Trump made an absurdly large amount of money from handling the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow.
Breaking Banner
‘Art of the Deal’ co-author calls ‘worthless’ Donald Trump the ‘biggest tax fraud in IRS history’
Tony Schwartz, who co-authored The Art of the Deal, explained that President Donald Trump is not only the worst businessman he's also the "biggest tax fraud in IRS history."
Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper on Sunday in the wake of a New York Times bombshell report, Schwartz accused the president of "running a criminal enterprise."
He noted that it was discouraging to hear political commentators say that they don't think that this news will impact the election because his supporters won't consider it a big deal.
The Times report walks through the $300 million that Trump got from his father starting as young as three years old so that his father could hide money much in the same way the president does now. Some of the money he "inherited" it is now known Trump stole from his brother's daughter, Mary Trump.