Former NRA insider dishes on the organization’s corruption: ‘Gun owners would be horrified’

Published

10 mins ago

on

Wayne LaPierre, Jr. is executive vice president of the National Rifle Association. Photo by Gage Skidmore.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, a former top official in the National Rifle Association (NRA) talked about his new tell-all book, where he accuses the organization’s leaders of decades of corruption.

Joshua Powell, who was chief of staff to Wayne LaPierre, said a recent lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James against the NRA for “illegal conduct” doesn’t even scratch the surface of the organization’s problems.

“I think the NRA faces a massive threat,” Powell said. “I think that the attorney general is really at the tip of the iceberg in understanding what’s gone on at the [NRA] for 30 years.”

Powell was also named in the lawsuit but is now seeking to distance himself from the organization.

“Gun owners across America,” Powell said, “should be horrified by what I saw inside of the NRA.”

2020 Election

Kenosha woman goes off script at Biden event: ‘I was told to go off of this paper but I can’t’

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Activist Porsche Bennett went off script at an event in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Thursday because she said she wanted to give Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden her truth about the legacy of racial discrimination.

Bennett spoke at a church in Kenosha where Biden was holding a listening session in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

"I'm just going to be honest, Mr. Biden," Bennett began. "I was told to go off this paper but I can't. You need the truth and I'm part of the truth."

"Sure," Biden replied.

"I have to give you the truth of the people," Bennett continued. "And the truth of the matter is, we are heavily angry. Not angry as to where people say, 'Oh, they're protesting.' There's a difference between a protester and a rioter, a very big difference. We protest to get our voices heard. We protest to show that not just Blacks are tired of what's going on."

Russia ‘amplifying’ Trump’s claims of voter fraud: intelligence bulletin

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

ABC News reported Thursday that intelligence bulletins say Russia is helping to amplify claims of voter fraud from mail-in-voting.

The Department of Homeland Security has refused to give the House of Representatives election security briefings, but it hasn't stopped the information from being leaked to the press.

"Analysts with the Department of Homeland Security’s intelligence branch issued the warning on Thursday to federal and state law enforcement partners after finding with 'high confidence' that 'Russian malign influence actors' have targeted the absentee voting process since at least March," said ABC.

