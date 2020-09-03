Former NRA insider dishes on the organization’s corruption: ‘Gun owners would be horrified’

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, a former top official in the National Rifle Association (NRA) talked about his new tell-all book, where he accuses the organization’s leaders of decades of corruption.

Joshua Powell, who was chief of staff to Wayne LaPierre, said a recent lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James against the NRA for “illegal conduct” doesn’t even scratch the surface of the organization’s problems.

“I think the NRA faces a massive threat,” Powell said. “I think that the attorney general is really at the tip of the iceberg in understanding what’s gone on at the [NRA] for 30 years.”

Powell was also named in the lawsuit but is now seeking to distance himself from the organization.

“Gun owners across America,” Powell said, “should be horrified by what I saw inside of the NRA.”

