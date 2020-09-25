Former Pence aide blasts Trump for putting law enforcement in danger to advance his ‘law and order’ campaign

The former Homeland Security and Counterterrorism adviser for Vice President Mike Pence is speaking out against President Trump’s “law and order” campaign in a new ad, Newsweek reports.

Olivia Troye appears in the latest ad for Republican Voters Against Trump (RVAT), where she says that Trump wants unrest in the streets so he can deploy federal forces — which she says Trump is putting in danger.

“He wants people out on the street,” she said. “The president claims to be for law enforcement. He is putting our law enforcement in harm’s way purposefully because he thinks it serves his agenda.”

Troye says the clash between protesters and officers on June 1 in Lafayette Square was the “breaking point” of her two years at the White House.

“Watching someone carry a bible and clear out peaceful protesters in a fairly violent way, as a person of faith, it was a really dark moment,” she said. “That was the moment where I really had to sit down and dig deep and say no matter how hard I work, it doesn’t matter because the president is so disconnected from the reality of the problems across our country.”

Watch the ad below:

NEW @OliviaTroye video on Lafayette Square & Trump stoking civil unrest. Airing digitally nationwide with a six-figure spend. pic.twitter.com/lnIj4UBBif — Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) September 24, 2020