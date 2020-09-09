Quantcast
Connect with us

Former pool boy for the Falwells says they’re ‘relentlessly harassing’ him in wake of sex scandal

Published

21 mins ago

on

Jerry Falwell Jr. speaking with attendees at the 2nd Annual Turning Point USA Winter Gala at the Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Speaking to Fox News in an exclusive interview, the former pool boy for Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife Becki says that he was afraid for a long time that if he revealed the nature of his relationship with the powerful evangelical couple, they would come after him. Now he says that fear has become reality.

The Falwells befriended Granda when he was 20-years-old and working as a pool attendant at a 5-star Miami Beach hotel they were staying at. The relationship become sexual, with Granda reportedly engaging in sex acts with Becki Falwell as her husband watched — an affair that was ongoing for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just two days before the scandal was blown wide open by the press, Falwell told a news outlet that Granda was trying to blackmail him and that his relationship with Becki had become obsessive. But Granda tells Fox News that version of the story is false.

“[Jerry] was aware of our relationship from day one,” Granda said. “Jerry is incapable of accepting responsibility for his actions. Therefore, I was not shocked by his attempt to shift the blame to someone else.”

Read the full interview over at Fox News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Former pool boy for the Falwells says they’re ‘relentlessly harassing’ him in wake of sex scandal

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Speaking to Fox News in an exclusive interview, the former pool boy for Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife Becki says that he was afraid for a long time that if he revealed the nature of his relationship with the powerful evangelical couple, they would come after him. Now he says that fear has become reality.

The Falwells befriended Granda when he was 20-years-old and working as a pool attendant at a 5-star Miami Beach hotel they were staying at. The relationship become sexual, with Granda reportedly engaging in sex acts with Becki Falwell as her husband watched -- an affair that was ongoing for years.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Leaked emails show Trump appointee is trying to stop Fauci from explaining the risk coronavirus poses to kids

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Paul Alexander, a Trump appointee at the Department of Health and Human Services, has been trying to prevent Anthony Fauci from talking about children wearing masks and getting COVID-19 tests, according to emails obtained by Politico.

Emails that Alexander sent to staff at the National Institutes of Health show that he has been trying to influence what Fauci should say during media interviews. His emails "often contradict mainstream science while promoting political positions taken by the Trump administration," Politico reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fox News reporter: ‘Must have been panic’ in the White House as they were hit with Bob Woodward bombshell

Published

50 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Fox News correspondent John Roberts on Wednesday noted that details from Bob Woodward's new book on President Donald Trump were released shortly before White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was set to hold a briefing.

"There must have been panic in @PressSec office when the WPost story on the Woodward book hit right before she was scheduled to go out and brief," Roberts wrote on Twitter.

Continue Reading
 
 