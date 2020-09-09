Former pool boy for the Falwells says they’re ‘relentlessly harassing’ him in wake of sex scandal

Speaking to Fox News in an exclusive interview, the former pool boy for Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife Becki says that he was afraid for a long time that if he revealed the nature of his relationship with the powerful evangelical couple, they would come after him. Now he says that fear has become reality.

The Falwells befriended Granda when he was 20-years-old and working as a pool attendant at a 5-star Miami Beach hotel they were staying at. The relationship become sexual, with Granda reportedly engaging in sex acts with Becki Falwell as her husband watched — an affair that was ongoing for years.

Just two days before the scandal was blown wide open by the press, Falwell told a news outlet that Granda was trying to blackmail him and that his relationship with Becki had become obsessive. But Granda tells Fox News that version of the story is false.

“[Jerry] was aware of our relationship from day one,” Granda said. “Jerry is incapable of accepting responsibility for his actions. Therefore, I was not shocked by his attempt to shift the blame to someone else.”

Read the full interview over at Fox News.