Former RNC chair and Montana governor spurns his party to endorse Joe Biden
Former Republican Montana Gov. Marc Racicot, who also served as chairman of the Republican National Committee for two years, has broken with his party and is endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
The Helena Independent Record reports that Racicot made his endorsement on Tuesday evening in an interview with Yellowstone Public Radio.
“Even as a Republican, I will not be supporting Donald Trump for president, and I will not be voting for him,” the former Montana governor said before making an argument in favor of Biden’s moral character.
“I’m not going to march lockstep with him every step of the way or with the administration,” he said. “I’ll have disagreements, I’m certain. But the content of a man’s character or a woman’s character to serve in that capacity is more important than any other issue that I have to consider as a matter of conscience.”
Other former Republican governors who have endorsed Biden in the 2020 race include former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman and Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder.
2020 Election
No one with ‘an IQ over 80’ should not see Trump as a ‘sociopath’ on the debate stage: Conservative editor
On Tuesday, writing for The Bulwark, conservative editor Jonathan Last tore into President Donald Trump's performance at the first presidential debate on Tuesday evening in Cleveland.
"Honestly: I cannot understand how anyone with an IQ over 80 could have watched this disgrace and not come away understanding that the president of the United States is a sociopath," wrote Last. "But I’ll try to put myself in the mind of voters and tell you what I saw."
"He was a doughy, orange honey-badger, yelling, shouting, cajoling, needling and — this is the important part — never shutting up," wrote Last. "If you are a fan of the Trump lifestyle brand — if you have a Trump flag on your boat and wear a MAGA hat because you love pissing off the brown girl with the nose ring at Starbucks — then I suspect that you thought this was the greatest performance by any debater in the history of debates ... On the other hand, it’s not clear to me that Trump’s act was effective with undecided voters."
2020 Election
Trump has no strategy left against Biden other than to ‘burn it all down’: analysis
On Wednesday, analyzing the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Chuck Todd, Mark Murray, Carrie Dann, and Melissa Holzberg's key takeaway was that President Donald Trump's only strategy is to "burn it all down."
"Trailing in the polls with five weeks to go, President Trump didn’t use last night’s debate to disqualify his opponent or outline his vision for the next four years," they wrote. "Instead, he decided to burn down the debate — by constantly interrupting, not engaging on the substance, offering falsehood after falsehood, and questioning the legitimacy of the upcoming election."