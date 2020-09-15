Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox anchor frets we don’t have a ‘functioning media’ — while airing conspiracy theories from Steve Bannon group

Published

1 min ago

on

Tucker Carlson (Screengrab)

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast published a blockbuster story titled, “Steve Bannon is behind bogus study that China created COVID.”

“A new study purporting to show that the novel coronavirus was manufactured in a Chinese lab was published by a pair of nonprofit groups linked to Steve Bannon, the former top Trump strategist now facing felony fraud charges,” The Beast reported. “The study is the work of the Rule of Law Society and the Rule of Law Foundation, sister nonprofit organizations that Bannon was instrumental in creating. According to documents posted on the Society’s website last year, he served as that group’s chair.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“A search of Google Scholar and the Rule of Law Society and Rule of Law Foundation websites indicates that the organizations have not previously published scientific or medical research, and it’s unclear whether the paper received any peer review,” The Beast reported. “Both of the nonprofits behind the study were formed in conjunction with exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, with whom Bannon has collaborated on a number of advocacy efforts targeting the Chinese government and business endeavors that have drawn the scrutiny of federal law enforcement officials.”

Bannon was arrested aboard Wengui’s yacht.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Trump administration’s coronavirus point-person, has stressed repeatedly that all evidence indicates the virus was not man-made. “The study published by Bannon’s group on Monday is therefore particularly incendiary. ‘This virus is not from nature,’ declared Dr. Li-Meng Yan, one of the scientists who conducted the study, during a Monday appearance on a British talk show. She called reports that the virus originated in a Wuhan meat market ‘a smoke screen’ designed to obscure its true origins.”

Hours after Dr. Li-Meng Yan’s report was debunked by The Beast, Fox News personality Tucker Carlson let her air the conspiracy theories on national television.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Fox anchor frets we don’t have a ‘functioning media’ — while airing conspiracy theories from Steve Bannon group

Published

1 min ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast published a blockbuster story titled, "Steve Bannon is behind bogus study that China created COVID."

"A new study purporting to show that the novel coronavirus was manufactured in a Chinese lab was published by a pair of nonprofit groups linked to Steve Bannon, the former top Trump strategist now facing felony fraud charges," The Beast reported. "The study is the work of the Rule of Law Society and the Rule of Law Foundation, sister nonprofit organizations that Bannon was instrumental in creating. According to documents posted on the Society’s website last year, he served as that group’s chair."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

New report reveals the strange story of an ex-CIA officer who hunted bin Laden turning to QAnon

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

During his 22 years in the Central Intelligence Agency, Michael F. Scheuer became known for the time he spent tracking Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. But Scheuer left the CIA in 2004, and these days, he is best known for his violent rhetoric and fondness for far-right conspiracy theories. Journalist Spencer Ackerman wrote an in-depth article chronicling the story for the Daily Beast this week.

Ackerman, who specializes in national security issues, describes Scheuer’s journey from CIA agent to conspiracy theorist — noting that these days, the blogger’s activities including praising the QAnon cult and applauding vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse. And these days, according to Ackerman, Scheuer isn’t shy about calling for violence against fellow U.S. citizens.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

HHS spokesperson ridiculed for flameout after conspiracy theories: ‘Is this the criminally insane defense?’

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Trump HHS official Michael Caputo signaled his desire to take medical leave, following intense scrutiny over a conspiracy theory laden rant suggesting the CDC had an "armed resistance unit."

UPDATE

— Caputo has signaled his desire to take medical leave— He claimed to staff he had never read a single MMWR, despite efforts to meddle w reports— He concluded meeting by telling staff to listen to the Grateful Deadhttps://t.co/HoBYgDB7Ej with @adamcancryn @owermohle

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image