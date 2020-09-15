Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox & Friends hosts look visibly uncomfortable when Trump calls the media the ‘enemy of the people’

Published

2 mins ago

on

The hosts of “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday looked visibly uncomfortable when President Donald Trump claimed the entire news media was the “enemy of the people.”

During a lengthy interview, in which the president claimed that he read journalist Bob Woodward’s latest book in one night and found it “boring,” Trump once again went off on the American news media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Much of it is, absolutely, the enemy of the people!” the president fumed. “Nobody said it like I say it, but I say it loud and clear! It’s the enemy of the people, whether it’s the New York Times, Washington Post, the networks!”

At this point, host Steve Doocy interrupted to challenge the president’s claim that the entire media are the “enemy of the people.”

“Mr. President, we’re part of the press too!” he said. “Are we the enemy of the people?”

“No, you’re not,” Trump conceded. “I would say about 20 percent isn’t. We don’t have the enemy of the people all over, fortunately.”

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Fox & Friends hosts look visibly uncomfortable when Trump calls the media the ‘enemy of the people’

Published

1 min ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

The hosts of "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday looked visibly uncomfortable when President Donald Trump claimed the entire news media was the "enemy of the people."

During a lengthy interview, in which the president claimed that he read journalist Bob Woodward's latest book in one night and found it "boring," Trump once again went off on the American news media.

"Much of it is, absolutely, the enemy of the people!" the president fumed. "Nobody said it like I say it, but I say it loud and clear! It's the enemy of the people, whether it's the New York Times, Washington Post, the networks!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Wasn’t our fault!’ Trump claims Nevada governor forced him to have indoor rally during pandemic

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday told the hosts of "Fox & Friends" that his campaign wasn't to blame for its decision to hold an indoor rally during the COVID-19 pandemic that has so far killed more than 194,000 Americans.

During an interview on his favorite morning television show, the president claimed that he originally wanted to have an outdoor rally in Las Vegas on Sunday, but said that Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak kept rejecting his campaign's plans because they violated public health guidelines.

"He tried to make it impossible for us to have a rally," Trump said. "Finally we got, from a great supporter, gave us this very big building and we put people in. But this wasn't our fault! We had four outdoor sites... and he wouldn't allow it to happen!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Experts who warned in 2018 Trumpism could destroy American democracy are even more worried now: ‘We weren’t alarmist enough’

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

When Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt’s book, “How Democracies Die,” was released in January 2018, critics of the Harvard University political science professors described them as alarmists. The book had a dire warning: the United States’ liberal democracy was in danger because of Trumpism. But two years later, Levitsky and Ziblatt have not backed down from that message — in fact, they are now saying that they should have been more worried in 2018.

Levitsky told HuffPost, “Joe Scarborough ridiculed it on TV, saying, ‘These guys are alarmists.’ It turns out we weren’t alarmist enough.”

Continue Reading
 
 