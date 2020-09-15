Fox & Friends hosts look visibly uncomfortable when Trump calls the media the ‘enemy of the people’

The hosts of “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday looked visibly uncomfortable when President Donald Trump claimed the entire news media was the “enemy of the people.”
During a lengthy interview, in which the president claimed that he read journalist Bob Woodward’s latest book in one night and found it “boring,” Trump once again went off on the American news media.
“Much of it is, absolutely, the enemy of the people!” the president fumed. “Nobody said it like I say it, but I say it loud and clear! It’s the enemy of the people, whether it’s the New York Times, Washington Post, the networks!”
At this point, host Steve Doocy interrupted to challenge the president’s claim that the entire media are the “enemy of the people.”
“Mr. President, we’re part of the press too!” he said. “Are we the enemy of the people?”
“No, you’re not,” Trump conceded. “I would say about 20 percent isn’t. We don’t have the enemy of the people all over, fortunately.”
Watch the video below.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.