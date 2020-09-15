Fox & Friends hosts look visibly uncomfortable when Trump calls the media the ‘enemy of the people’

The hosts of “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday looked visibly uncomfortable when President Donald Trump claimed the entire news media was the “enemy of the people.”

During a lengthy interview, in which the president claimed that he read journalist Bob Woodward’s latest book in one night and found it “boring,” Trump once again went off on the American news media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Much of it is, absolutely, the enemy of the people!” the president fumed. “Nobody said it like I say it, but I say it loud and clear! It’s the enemy of the people, whether it’s the New York Times, Washington Post, the networks!”

At this point, host Steve Doocy interrupted to challenge the president’s claim that the entire media are the “enemy of the people.”

“Mr. President, we’re part of the press too!” he said. “Are we the enemy of the people?”

“No, you’re not,” Trump conceded. “I would say about 20 percent isn’t. We don’t have the enemy of the people all over, fortunately.”

Watch the video below.

Watch how Steve Doocy sits up and gulps when Trump reasserts that the media is "the enemy of the people" pic.twitter.com/6ndbpmLOIv — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 15, 2020