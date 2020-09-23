Quantcast
‘Fox guarding the hen house’: Experts shocked at Trump nomination of Nunes aide as NSA inspector general

Published

2 hours ago

on

Rep. Devin Nunes (MSNBC)

A top aide to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), Allen Souza, was just appointed to be an inspector general tasked with investigating President Donald Trump’s national security staff.

Nunes was the House Intelligence Committee Chairman who accepted “dirt” from a Ukraine official who then was sanctioned by the U.S. for being an active Russian asset. It was something that aide appeared not to see a conflict of interest in, causing many to question the ethics of such an appointee.

One of the tasks of an inspector general is to protect whistleblowers. It was a move that legal experts questioned and compared to foxes guarding hen houses, criminals as police chiefs and others.

See the frustration in the tweets below:

