‘Fox guarding the hen house’: Experts shocked at Trump nomination of Nunes aide as NSA inspector general

A top aide to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), Allen Souza, was just appointed to be an inspector general tasked with investigating President Donald Trump’s national security staff.

Nunes was the House Intelligence Committee Chairman who accepted “dirt” from a Ukraine official who then was sanctioned by the U.S. for being an active Russian asset. It was something that aide appeared not to see a conflict of interest in, causing many to question the ethics of such an appointee.

JUST IN: Trump has nominated NSC advisor and former NUNES aide Allen Souza as the new inspector general of the intelligence community >>> pic.twitter.com/fkwdxf8UlS — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 23, 2020

Trump has named a former House aide to Devin Nunes as Inspector General of the Intelligence Community — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 23, 2020

One of the tasks of an inspector general is to protect whistleblowers. It was a move that legal experts questioned and compared to foxes guarding hen houses, criminals as police chiefs and others.

This is supposedly the person who will protect future whistleblowers who come forward to report Trump's attempts to get foreign governments to interfere in the election on his behalf. https://t.co/Hfovg6DiuJ — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) September 23, 2020

See the frustration in the tweets below:

Makes perfect sense for a President who doesn’t take our intelligence seriously. https://t.co/epwSJ93nKh — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 23, 2020

That's like naming a convict as chief of police. https://t.co/eozbcOwAca — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) September 23, 2020

Devin Nunes and his "House Aide" are compromised by Russia. Where is the outrage from the Intelligence Community? https://t.co/JVdD3qFOs5 — Colleen Shelley (@ColleenShelley) September 23, 2020

I thought this was an 'Onion' post. Devin Nunes and intelligence in the same sentence. 🤣😂🤣😂 — Rich E Rich (@RichERich808) September 23, 2020

Atkinson was fired for turning the Ukraine whistleblower complaint over to Congress, prompting Trump's impeachment. Nunes is Trump's closest ally on the House Intelligence Committee. — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 23, 2020

This is so lol material. A Nunes aid as an IG for the Intel community is like having no IG at all. https://t.co/3BN4pv5SL3 — The Bad Deal (@The_Bad_Deal) September 23, 2020

Why wasn't Devin Nunes investigated about his connection to Lev Parnas during the House Intel hearing? Talk about swampy! pic.twitter.com/zebhk3kHzH — 😷#8645 Nov.3 2020🌊 (@mammaTam55) September 23, 2020