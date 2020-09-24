Fox News analyst slams Trump for visit to Ginsburg’s casket: ‘Maybe it’s to get the boos’
Fox News analyst Chris Stirewalt was bewildered on Thursday after President Donald Trump showed up at the Supreme Court to pay his respects to former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
As Trump appeared next to Ginsburg’s casket, the crowd could be heard jeering the president.
“I don’t know why he went,” a confused Stirewalt said. “He didn’t go to John Lewis’ memoriam. He wasn’t there for that stuff. And for good reason. Right? These people don’t want him there. Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s folks don’t want him there. It’s going to be an ugly scene.”
“I guess, he’s the president. He can go where ever he wants,” the Fox News contributor added. “And he has security so that he can go do it. But you just wonder what the political calculation was here in going to a place where you know you will be received poorly, going to a place where you know the folks there don’t want you to be.”
Stirewalt added: “Maybe it’s to get the boos. Maybe that’s the idea. But you can see the intensity that Democrats feel about Ginsburg, about this seat, about this election, about Trump.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
