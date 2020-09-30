Fox News’ Chris Wallace admits he lost control of Trump-Biden debate: It went ‘completely off the tracks’
Speaking to the New York Times this Wednesday, Fox News anchor and moderator of the first 2020 presidential debate, Chris Wallace, expressed regret over how the event descended into an out-of-control scene with both candidates repeatedly talking over each other.
According to Wallace, the debate was a “terrible missed opportunity.”
“I never dreamt that it would go off the tracks the way it did,” he said.
Wallace admitted that he didn’t anticipate President Trump flouting the debate’s rules.
“I’ve read some of the reviews, I know people think, Well, gee, I didn’t jump in soon enough,” Wallace said. “I guess I didn’t realize — and there was no way you could, hindsight being 20/20 — that this was going to be the president’s strategy, not just for the beginning of the debate but the entire debate.”
“I’m a pro. I’ve never been through anything like this,” he added.
“If I didn’t try to seize control of the debate — which I don’t know that I ever really did — then it was going to just go completely off the tracks,” he said.
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: Trump ‘is trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube’ on his white supremacist support
Once again, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacists when he was asked to do so. Instead, he proclaimed, "stand back and stand by," before saying, "this is not going to end well."
The white supremacist militia group the Proud Boys took up the president's quote and promote it along with their logo with t-shirts.
In a segment on MSNBC's "Deadline White House," host Nicolle Wallace explained that it is clear Trump is trying to "put the toothpaste back in the tube," but it likely won't help.
"Joe Biden had, not only, the moral high ground there, but the facts on his side," said Wallace. "And just in the last hour, Donald Trump sought to put the toothpaste back in the tube by telling the Proud Boys to, 'stand down and let law enforcement do its job.' Now, think about that. He said that as though law enforcement's job wouldn't include policing white extremism. This comes after Donald Trump's own FBI director, like Biden said there, testified that white supremacists represent the greatest domestic terror threat, not Antifa, which Donald Trump, of course, tried to conflate last night."
A national meltdown: Why Trump’s debate ploy backfired miserably
Years ago, when I was a high school sophomore, at the beginning of the academic year one of our teachers gave us an assignment to come up with ideas to reform the American political system.
Dutiful wonk that I was even then, I came up with my list of serious, thoughtful changes not all that different from a lot of what we’re still debating today—abolishing the Electoral College, an end to gerrymandering, making voter registration automatic, etc.
A friend and classmate, more sharp-witted than I, chose the satirical route instead, and to the horror of our teacher came up with a spot-on takedown of modern government, a parody of contemporary politics.