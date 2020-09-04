Fox News confirms shocking story on Trump’s contempt for American troops — after the president argued it was ‘fake’

Fox News has joined the Associated Press and The Washington Post in confirming shocking details from the bombshell report in The Atlantic on President Donald Trump’s contempt for American troops.

“The Atlantic Magazine is dying, like most magazines, so they make up a fake story in order to gain some relevance. Story already refuted, but this is what we are up against,” Trump claimed, falsely stating the story had been refuted.

But now Fox News is confirming details in a thread posted on Trump’s favorite social media platform:

NEW, @JenGriffinFNC confirms former Trump admin official confirms details in The Atlantic story, including quotes about veterans. When the President spoke about the Vietnam War he said, “It was a stupid war. Anyone who went was a sucker.” — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) September 4, 2020

MORE from @JenGriffinFNC Regarding the President’s July 4th military parade planning, during a planning at White House after seeing the Bastille Day parade in 2017, the President said regarding the inclusion of “wounded guys” “that’s not a good look” “Americans don’t like that.” — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) September 4, 2020

Per @JenGriffinFNC, this is all acccording to a former senior Trump administration official who was in France travelling with the President in Nov 2018. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) September 4, 2020

“…He questioned why he had to go to two cemeteries. ‘Why do I have to do two?’ His staff explained he could cancel, l but he was warned, ‘They (the press) are going to kill you for this’.” He (The President) was mad as a hornet when they did.” Per @JenGriffinFNC reporting — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) September 4, 2020