Fox News floats conspiracy theory that Biden is using listening devices at Tuesday’s debate
Fox News reported that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden may be planning to use listening devices during Tuesday night’s debate.
During a discussion with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, host Bill Hemmer relayed information from one of his colleagues, which critics of the network say was likely planted by the Trump campaign.
“The Trump team asked to inspect the ears of each debater for electronic devices or transmitters,” Hemmer announced. “The Biden team has not consented to that.”
“The Biden team wanted a break every 30 minutes, the Trump team said we will not have that,” he added.
Watch the video clip below.
Bill Hemmer and @BretBaier float conspiracy that Biden may have secret ear pieces hidden in his ear, call it “interesting” that Biden campaign hasn’t agreed to a thorough inspection. They are supposedly part of Fox’s “straight news” team. pic.twitter.com/8o82Y2UAWk
— Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) September 29, 2020
2020 Election
This 2016 Trump voter lost his wife to COVID-19 — now he’s switching to Biden
An Arizona man who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 is now switching his allegiances after he lost his wife to the novel coronavirus.
Local news station ABC 15 reports that lifelong conservative Dave Dahlstrom, a retired Air Force veteran who backed the president in 2016, has since soured on the president over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that took the life of his late wife, Cindy Dahlstrom.
According to Dahlstrom, his wife contracted the novel coronavirus over the summer and quickly grew very ill and was put on a respirator within days of first exhibiting symptoms.
2020 Election
Kayleigh McEnany: DOJ targeting New York Times over Trump tax leak ‘is a fair investigation to have’
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday said that she supported a "criminal investigation" into The New York Times for publishing details of President Donald Trump's tax information.
During an interview on Fox News, host Sandra Smith asked McEnany about Rep. Kevin Brady's (R-TX) call for the Department of Justice to open an investigation into the paper's reporting.
"The president hasn't pressed for that [investigation] but, look, that is a fair investigation to have," McEnany replied. "We've seen the politicization of taxes before. We've seen the IRS targeting Tea Party groups and its an unacceptable proposition for that to happen."
2020 Election
