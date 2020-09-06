Fox News host to Mnuchin: ‘Trump says he’s against cancel culture’ so why does he want our reporter fired?
Fox News host Bret Baier on Sunday questioned Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin about President Donald Trump’s call to fire one of the network’s reporters, Jennifer Griffin, because she confirmed that the president had disparaged military veterans.
Trump made the remarks about Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin, who confirmed details of an Atlantic report.
“Unnamed sources confirming parts of that story,” Baier told Mnuchin on Fox News Sunday. “Have you ever heard the president use any of that language about veterans — dead or alive — ever being around him?”
“Quite the contrary,” Mnuchin insisted. “This president supports the military in an unbelievable way.”
“The president also says he’s against the cancel culture,” Baier pressed. “But do you think it’s right for him to call for the firing of a reporter who has unnamed sources who confirm parts of that story?”
“Bret, I really don’t know anything about that,” Mnuchin replied. “So, it’s just not something I can comment on.”
“OK, well, he’s tweeted about it,” Baier explained. “And he says he wants a reporter who happens to work here at Fox fired.”
“I’ve been busy on economic issues,” Mnuchin remarked. “On the military, I’ve always heard him to be 150% supportive. I’m just not aware of the issues that you’re talking about.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
Fox News host to Mnuchin: ‘Trump says he’s against cancel culture’ so why does he want our reporter fired?
Fox News host Bret Baier on Sunday questioned Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin about President Donald Trump's call to fire one of the network's reporters, Jennifer Griffin, because she confirmed that the president had disparaged military veterans.
Trump made the remarks about Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin, who confirmed details of an Atlantic report.
"Unnamed sources confirming parts of that story," Baier told Mnuchin on Fox News Sunday. "Have you ever heard the president use any of that language about veterans -- dead or alive -- ever being around him?"
2020 Election
Trump allies worry re-election campaign is low on cash as advertising pulled in key states: report
According to a report from the New York Times, allies of Donald Trump are questioning how much cash his re-election campaign has on hand with the election less than sixty days away. As the post-Labor Day drive for the White House kicks into gear, the president's campaign has dialed back television advertising at a time when many voters finally start paying attention which has caused some consternation and worries among supporters of the president.
New campaign manager Bill Stepien has pulled back that outreach after taking over for former Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale was forced out of his position after spending millions to promote the sitting president only to see his poll numbers go into a nosedive as former Vice President Joe Biden has surged ahead.
2020 Election
High turnout by Trump’s base won’t be enough to get him re-elected: analyst
According to an analysis provided to the Washington Post, even if Donald Trump's fanbase turns out in high numbers in November, that might not be enough for him to be re-elected.
Writing for the Post, Robert Griffin of the Democracy Fund Voter Study Group. claims the numbers don't work out for the embattled president if he can't expand his pool of potential voters.