Fox News was forced to report on Trump’s loss in the polls — so they did it as fast as possible

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office (Photo: Screen capture)

In a Fox News segment about the new polling results released after the Republican Convention last week, it was clear that the network did whatever they could to spend as little time on it as possible.

As CNN’s Jake Tapper put it, it was like a notorious motormouth was trying to get as much in as possible in as little time as possible.

“Congrats to John Moschitta Jr for his new gig tracking taped spots when Fox polls are bad for Trump,” tweeted Tapper, referring to “Motormouth” John.

The segment, which was uploaded by Acyn Torabi, showed 22 seconds of news about eight polls that were released on Tuesday. The numbers show that Trump’s argument that former Vice President Joe Biden is a secret anti-fascist protester that will invade the suburbs and wreak havoc on people’s vegetable gardens isn’t working.

Check out the hilarious video below:


Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
