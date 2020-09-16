Fred Guttenberg, Parkland dad, writes uplifting book about coping after tragedy
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Countless acts of generosity and support helped Fred Guttenberg survive the unbearable loss of his only daughter in Parkland’s high school massacre in 2018.A who’s who of political heavyweights contacted him: the Democratic presidential candidate, the speaker of the House, a congressman from Florida, the governors of Ohio and New Jersey. But the kindness of friends and strangers also propelled him through his darkest days, including a famous Hollywood actor who pledged his support, and a group of Broward fire cadets who went to the funeral.These helpers are part of Gutt…
Overdoses rise in South Florida as people struggle with isolation from pandemic
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — More people who are out of work and isolated at home are dying of drug overdoses in South Florida, becoming overlooked victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.Florida reported 5,621 overdose deaths, a 14% increase from January 2019 to January 2020, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And in parts of South Florida, early numbers suggest 2020 could be even worse.In Palm Beach County, overdose deaths are already 49% higher from January to August of this year than they were for the same period last year, according to records. At the current ra... (more…)
Coronavirus, Trump chill international enrollment at US colleges
WASHINGTON — Chittawan Boonsitanon started junior year at Michigan State University last week from his home in Bangkok, 8,500 miles and half a world away. Boonsitanon said many international students decided months ago to take classes online, before Michigan State administrators in mid-August urged all undergraduates to stay home.Between the coronavirus pandemic and racial justice protests rocking America, returning to East Lansing didn’t seem like a good idea. “It’s the health and safety of the United States that really concerns us,” Boonsitanon said.Administrators at Michigan State and other... (more…)
Kamala Harris undercut Trump’s campaign to win over Indian-American voters ‘in a matter of weeks’: report
On Wednesday, Politico reported that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is half Indian-American, set back years of efforts by President Donald Trump to win support in the Indian-American community when she joined Joe Biden's presidential ticket.
"Donald Trump has worked for years to make inroads with Indian Americans in ways Republican presidential candidates never have — recruiting volunteers at Indian grocery stores, holding events in five Indian languages and paying for targeted digital ads," reported Anita Kumar, adding that he had also pursued a strong relationship with India's right-wing populist prime minister Narendra Modi. "Joe Biden undercut those efforts in a matter of weeks."