French official’s attempts to outlaw ‘I hate men’ book backfires as sales skyrocket
A French official’s decision to speak out against a book he said was an “ode to misandry” appears to have backfired after sales of the book in question – “Men, I hate them” (Moi les hommes, je les déteste) – have exceeded expectations, forcing extra print runs after the book sold out just weeks after its publication.
Ralph Zurmély, an adviser to France’s ministry on gender equality, said Pauline Harmange’s book should be banned for “inciting hatred” on the grounds of gender. France has several laws in place against speech that incites hatred based on race, religion or sexual orientation, for example.
In an email obtained by French investigative website Mediapart, Zurmély reminded the publishers that “incitement to hatred on the grounds of gender is a criminal offence” and threatened to take them to court if they did not pull the book – which he called an “ode to misandry” – from sale.
Harmange’s book questions whether women have good reason to hate men and notes that anger towards men can actually be “a joyful and liberating path”. The small French publisher behind the publication, Monstrograph, called it a “feminist and iconoclastic book” that suggests misandry can actually be a way of “making room for sisterhood”, the Guardian reported.
Monstrograph bills itself as a “micro-publisher” of “weird little books for gentle monsters” (Petits livres bizarres pour monstres gentils), an apparent play on its name.
The little book of less than 100 pages was offered for €12 on pre-order and was set for an initial press run of 400 copies. But since Zurmély’s criticism, the title has become something of a victim of its own success. Its first three press runs sold out, with some 2,500 copies sold in just the two weeks after its August release. Monstrograph was forced to cease publication and the book will soon be re-issued by a publisher “with more resources”, the publisher said on its website.
The gender equality ministry subsequently clarified that Zurmély’s threats of prosecution were a personal initiative that was taken independent of the ministry.
Mediapart cited that book’s editors as calling Zurmély’s claims “ridiculous”. “This book is not at all an incitement to hatred,” said Coline Pierré, one of the two co-founders of the publishing house. “The title is provocative but the words measured,” she said, underscoring that the book contains no calls for violence.
“There is no incitement to hatred in my book,” Harmange told Mediapart, adding that if Zurmély is concerned about misandry he should find other ways of dealing with it.
For a government official to have a “power crisis” over a little “80-page book with just 400 copies” seems “very problematic”, she said.
Bruce Springsteen returns with new album
Bruce Springsteen announced Thursday he will release a new album on October 23, giving fans a sneak peek by dropping its title track "Letter To You."
With its layered guitars and dramatic percussion the song is classic E Street Band -- the group Springsteen has performed with since 1972 -- which returned to back The Boss's 20th studio album after he released his 2019 record "Western Stars" solo.
"I love the emotional nature of 'Letter To You,'" the 70-year-old performer said in a statement.
"And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we've never done before, and with no overdubs," he continued, saying they made the album in just five days, recording at his home studio in New Jersey.
GOP senator implicated in Rudy Giuliani plot to smear Biden with help from Russian spy
The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned one of Rudy Giuliani's contacts in Ukraine for allegedly trying to interfere in the U.S. election, possibly with the help of a Republican senator.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney worked closely with Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach, who the Treasury Department described as an active Russian agent for over a decade, to push allegations of misconduct involving Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.
“Andrii Derkach and other Russian agents employ manipulation and deceit to attempt to influence elections in the United States and elsewhere around the world,” said Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “The United States will continue to use all the tools at its disposal to counter these Russian disinformation campaigns and uphold the integrity of our election system.”
Homeland Security whistleblower has classified info to confirm DHS changed intel to match Trump
It was reported this week that a whistleblower has come forward claiming the Department of Homeland Security intentionally altered intelligence to match what President Donald Trump was saying publicly. To make matters worse, DHS also tried to “censor or manipulate the intelligence information” connected to Russia’s interference in U.S. elections, as well as the threat posed by domestic white supremacy groups.
Mark Zaid, the lawyer for the whistleblower, Brian Murphy, said that his client has classified information about the allegations and he is willing to give it to Congress.